CES 2025: Intel Announces New Arrow Lake HX Series Laptop CPUs Alongside Refreshed Meteor Lake CPUs

Intel's Core Ultra 200HX series processor is equipped with an inbuilt NPU with up to 13 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2025 15:05 IST
Photo Credit: Intel

Intel announced six new Arrow Lake HX Series Laptop processor SKUs

Highlights
  • Intel unveiled multiple Arrow Lake and Meteor Lake CPUs at CES 2025
  • The new Arrow Lake HX series processors are equipped with up to 24 cores
  • Intel's new processors are expected to power high performance laptops
Intel unveiled several new Core Ultra (Series 2) processors on Monday, at CES 2025. The US chipmaker's new lineup includes two SKUs of its Core Ultra 9, Core Ultra 7, Core Ultra 5 processors, which support up to 96GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The top of the line Core Ultra 9 285HX chip is equipped with 24 cores, and it has a peak clock speed of up to 5.5GHz. Intel also announced refreshed Meteor Lake CPU models with four new models.

Intel Arrow Lake HX Series Processor Specifications

The new Core Ultra 9 CPUs from Intel are available in 285HX and 275HX SKUs that equipped with 24 cores (8 performance, 16 efficiency), with a peak clock speed of 5.5GHz. The new Core Ultra 7 models are available in 265HX and 255HX variants with 20 cores (8 performance, 12 efficiency) with up to 5.3GHz clock speed.

Intel also unveiled two Core Ultra 5 SKUs (245HX, 235HX) that are equipped with 6 performance cores (up to 5.1GHz) and 8 efficiency cores. All these SKUs have a turbo wattage of 57W, which means that the company has prioritised performance for these laptop chips. All these SKUs feature an Intel Arc iGPU and support up to 96GB of LPDDR5x RAM along with up to Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, according to details shared by the company.

Intel Core Ultra 200U Series Specifications

Unlike the company's more powerful Arrow Lake HX models, the new Core Ultra 200U series processors have a lower core count and a clock speed. The new lineup contains two Core Ultra 7 and two Core Ultra 5 SKUs — all of these are equipped with 2 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 2 low-power efficiency cores.

The Core Ultra 7 is available in 265U and 255U SKUs with a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz and 5.2GHz, respectively. On the other hand, the Core Ultra 5 235U and 225U are clocked at 4.9GHz and 4.8GHz. All four chipsets can be equipped with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and offer Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Intel Arrow Lake, Intel Meteor Lake, CES 2025, Intel Core Ultra 200HX, Intel Core Ultra 200U, Intel
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Government Said to Plan Near $3 Billion Aid, Tariff Cuts for Electronics
