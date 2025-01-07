Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025

Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X platform will power Copilot+ PCs that are priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 51,400).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2025 11:35 IST
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

SNapdragon X CPUs will compete with similarly priced budget processors from Intel and AMD

Highlights
  • Snapdragon X CPUs will bring Copilot+ AI features to affordable laptops
  • The new 4nm processors features eight Oryon CPU cores
  • Qualcomm says Snapdragon X CPU-powered PCs will arrive in early 2025
Advertisement

Qualcomm on Monday unveiled its latest Snapdragon X platform for budget PCs at CES 2025. The company's latest octa-core CPUs are designed to compete with affordable chips from Intel and AMD, while offering support for AI features via a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) and improved battery efficiency. The new Snapdragon X platform is expected to power computers that are priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 51,400), which should bring down the cost of Arm-based Windows laptops by a considerable amount.

Snapdragon X Platform Specifications

The newly announced Snapdragon X platform (X1-26-100) is designed for affordable computers, and features eight Oryon CPU cores with a peak clock speed of up to 3GHz. This is lower than the Snapdragon X Plus (up to 3.4GHz) and Snapdragon X Elite (up to 3.8GHz), for midrange and high-end laptops, respectively.

The 4nm chipset supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, with 135GB/s memory bandwidth. It features a Qualcomm Adreno GPU that supports up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz. It supports Windows 11 along with Copilot+ features that are available on more expensive PCs.

snapdragon x qualcomm inline snapdragon x

Snapdragon X platform specifications
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

 

Qualcomm has also equipped the Snapdragon X CPUs with a Hexagon NPU that is capable of delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. As a result, we can expect to see more affordable Copilot+ PCs in the coming months, and these will compete with similarly priced processors from Intel and AMD that lack a dedicated NPU.

The Snapdragon X platform will also support features available on Qualcomm's more expensive chips, such as instant wake and standby efficiency. The company claims that it offers up to two times longer battery life and up to 163 percent faster performance than competing processors. Besides, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, USB 4 Type-C connectivity.

Customers can expect PCs equipped with the Snapdragon X platform from OEMs like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus in "early 2025". Qualcomm also says that these devices are expected to be priced around $600 (roughly Rs. 51,400), which should make Copilot+ PCs more accessible in the coming months.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Snapdragon X CPUs, Snapdragon X Platform, Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Snapdragon, Copilot Plus, Copilot PCs, AI, CES 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally Alongside the Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Confirmed to Be Held on This Date
  3. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally With the Reno 13 5G Series
  4. Dell Announces Unified Branding With a 3-Category Lineup at CES 2025
  5. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs at CES 2025
  6. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  7. Power of Paanch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Huawei Nova 13i With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  9. Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. G20 Thriller Starring Viola Davis Premieres on Prime Video in April 2025
  2. Power of Paanch OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Superhero Drama Online?
  3. Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs With Up to 45 TOPS of NPU Performance Launched at CES 2025
  4. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally Alongside the Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G
  5. Dell Announces Unified Branding With a 3-Category Lineup at CES 2025; AI Pro Studio Unveiled
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 to Take Place on January 22; New Galaxy S Series Launch Teased
  7. Is the Wheel of Ghosts an Ancient Observatory? New Study Suggests Otherwise
  8. Scientists Investigate Hypernuclei To Understand Subatomic Forces and Neutron Stars
  9. Andhagan OTT Release: Where to Watch Prashanth Starrer Movie Online?
  10. Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »