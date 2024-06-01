Technology News

Computex 2024: Acer Launches TravelMate P Series Laptops, Chromebook Plus Spin Models

Acer's new TravelMate P series models are equipped with up to 65Wh batteries and offer up to 14 hours of use on a single charge.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2024 17:44 IST
Acer TravelMate P series (left) and Chromebook Plus Spin models were unveiled

Highlights
  • Acer has announced new TravelMate and Chromebook models at Computex 2024
  • The new Acer TravelMate P series models run on Intel and AMD processors
  • Acer's new Chromebook Plus Spin models are equipped with 53Wh batteries
Computex 2024 is set to kick off next week, but companies are already announcing their upcoming hardware models before the event begins on June 4. Acer has announced new TravelMate laptops with AI capabilities and up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel vPro Enterprise branding, as well as new Chromebook Plus Spin models with up to Intel Core 7 CPUs and MIL-STD 810H certification. The company is yet to announce plans to introduce these laptops in markets outside North America and the EMEA.

Acer TravelMate P6 14, Travelmate P4 Series, Chromebook Plus Spin Series Price

Acer TravelMate P6 14 price starts at $1,429 (roughly Rs. 1,19,200) while the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 starts at $1,329 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900). Meanwhile, the TravelMate P4 16 and TravelMate P4 14 are priced at $1,229 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500) and $949 (roughly Rs. 79,200), respectively. These models will go on sale in North America in July, and in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) by Q3 2024.

The newly announced Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 45,800), while the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 are priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,200) and $749 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively. Some models will go on sale in August in North Americal, while EMEA customers will get access in July.

Acer TravelMate P6 14, Travelmate P4 Series Specifications

All but one of the TravelMate P series models announced by Acer feature up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel graphics and up to 64GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the TravelMate P4 14 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U processors with up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 and TravelMate P4 Spin 14 sport a 14-inch WQXGA (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED screen and 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS screen, respectively. The TravelMate P4 14 and TravelMate P4 16 have a 14-inch and 16-inch IPS display, respectively, at WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution.

The laptops are equipped with up to 65Wh batteries that are claimed to offer up to 14 hours of use on a single charge. They offer up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and come with a range of ports including two Thunderbolt 4, and an HDMI 2.0 port. For storage, the support up to 1GB of NVMe storage.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin Series Specifications

The enterprise-focussed Acer Chromebook Plus models are equipped with up to Intel Core 7 processors, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 have up to 128GB of NVMe storage, while the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 has up to 512GB of NVMe storage.

Acer has equipped the Spin 514 and Enterprise Spin 514 with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS screen, while the Enterprise 515 model sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and an HDMI 1.4 port. All three models are equipped with a 53Wh battery with up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
