Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X series CPUs used in the Acer Swift 14 AI are claimed to be two times faster than Apple's M2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 18:28 IST
Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift 14 AI comes in a silver colour option

Highlights
  • Acer Swift 14 AI sports a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS touch display
  • The laptop runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box
  • The Acer Swift 14 AI is powered by a 75Wh battery
Acer Swift 14 AI was unveiled in select markets globally on Wednesday, May 22. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series CPUs and comes with Copilot+ support which includes optimised AI-backed features to improve users' productivity. Some of the advanced AI tools include Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, new Windows Studio Effects, and Auto Super Resolution. It also sports a thin-and-light design with an aluminium chassis and a 180-degree hinge which allows users to open the laptop flat.

Acer Swift 14 AI price, availability

The Acer Swift 14 AI starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,500) or EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,35,300). It will be available in the EMEA region and North America in June and July, respectively. The company notes that the exact specifications, prices, and availability of the laptop will vary by region. The India launch of the device has not yet been confirmed. It is offered in a silver colour option.

Acer Swift 14 AI specifications, features

The Acer Swift 14 AI sports a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification 2.0 that is said to minimise blue light harmful effects. The 180-degree hinge of the laptop is claimed to offer users a flexible mobility option by allowing them to open it with one hand.

The AI-powered laptop is available in two processor options - Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 and Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100. They come with Qualcomm Adreno GPU, up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. 

Acer Swift 14 AI has a dedicated Copilot key which gives easy access to all things AI. These include tools like Recall, Cocreator, and Live Captions. These tools are meant to help users retrace their past timeline, create innovative images, and get real-time English subtitles.

The laptop is also equipped with dual speakers with DTS-backed audio and a 1440p QHD IR webcam with a Privacy Shutter and a triple-mic system. It also comes with two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a combined audio jack. 

Acer has packed a 75Wh battery in the Swift 14 AI with support for fast charging. On a single charge, the laptop is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of web browsing time and 26 hours of video playback time. The laptop weighs 1.3kg and measures 322.6 x 225.95 x 17.95mm in size.

Acer Swift 14 AI, Acer Swift 14 AI launch, Acer Swift 14 AI price, Acer Swift 14 AI specifications, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability
