Apple could launch a new MacBook model with a foldable display in the coming years, according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a blog post published on Thursday, Kuo claims that Apple is considering two screen sizes for the upcoming foldable MacBook and has picked exclusive suppliers for the display and hinge components. The device will also have a high bill of materials (BOM) and a high retail price when it is launched, according to the analyst.

Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable MacBook

The panel for the foldable MacBook will be exclusively supplied by LG Display, according to Kuo, and the analyst says that Apple is considering the use of an 18.8-inch or 20.25-inch display — resulting in 13-inch and 14-inch laptop sizes when folded. Meanwhile, the hinge for the folding laptop will reportedly be supplied by Amphenol.

Hours after Kuo predicted these display sizes, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder Ross Young also said that Apple is working on a MacBook with a foldable screen. In a subscriber-only post (via MacRumors) on X (formerly Twitter), Young says that the cost of producing the device has resulted in Apple working on an 18.76-inch screen instead of a larger 20.25-inch display.

Foldable MacBook to Have High Bill of Materials

Apple has relied on high design specifications for the panel and hinge on the upcoming foldable MacBook model in an attempt to make the display "as crease-free as possible", according to Kuo, who adds that the costs of producing the panel and the hinge are currently as high as $650 (roughly Rs. 54,100) and $250 (roughly Rs. 20,800), respectively.

As a result, Kuo says the BOM cost of the first-generation foldable MacBook could be close to the BOM cost of the Apple Vision Pro that was launched by the company in February. However, it remains to be seen whether the pricing for the MacBook will be as high as Apple's headset that costs $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.91 lakh). Kuo says that the foldable laptop is expected to ship more than 1 million units aa year after it is launched.

Apple's Foldable MacBook Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to the analyst, the first foldable MacBook will be launched by Apple in the first half of 2026. The device is expected to be equipped with Apple's M5 chip, and production for the display is said to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. More details of the device, including its specifications and software features, are expected to surface online in the coming months.

