Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook With Foldable Display to Arrive in 2026, Apple Considering Two Screen Sizes: Ming Chi Kuo

MacBook With Foldable Display to Arrive in 2026, Apple Considering Two Screen Sizes: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's first foldable MacBook might have a bill of materials cost that is close to that of its Vision Pro headset, according to an analyst.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 May 2024 12:12 IST
MacBook With Foldable Display to Arrive in 2026, Apple Considering Two Screen Sizes: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's Craig Federighi uses a MacBook during the company's 2020 launch event

Highlights
  • Apple could launch a foldable MacBook in 2026
  • The first foldable MacBook from Apple is said to be very expensive
  • Apple has reportedly picked suppliers for the folding display and hinge
Advertisement

Apple could launch a new MacBook model with a foldable display in the coming years, according to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a blog post published on Thursday, Kuo claims that Apple is considering two screen sizes for the upcoming foldable MacBook and has picked exclusive suppliers for the display and hinge components. The device will also have a high bill of materials (BOM) and a high retail price when it is launched, according to the analyst.

Apple Reportedly Working on Foldable MacBook

The panel for the foldable MacBook will be exclusively supplied by LG Display, according to Kuo, and the analyst says that Apple is considering the use of an 18.8-inch or 20.25-inch display — resulting in 13-inch and 14-inch laptop sizes when folded. Meanwhile, the hinge for the folding laptop will reportedly be supplied by Amphenol.

Hours after Kuo predicted these display sizes, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder Ross Young also said that Apple is working on a MacBook with a foldable screen. In a subscriber-only post (via MacRumors) on X (formerly Twitter), Young says that the cost of producing the device has resulted in Apple working on an 18.76-inch screen instead of a larger 20.25-inch display.

Foldable MacBook to Have High Bill of Materials

Apple has relied on high design specifications for the panel and hinge on the upcoming foldable MacBook model in an attempt to make the display "as crease-free as possible", according to Kuo, who adds that the costs of producing the panel and the hinge are currently as high as $650 (roughly Rs. 54,100) and $250 (roughly Rs. 20,800), respectively.

As a result, Kuo says the BOM cost of the first-generation foldable MacBook could be close to the BOM cost of the Apple Vision Pro that was launched by the company in February. However, it remains to be seen whether the pricing for the MacBook will be as high as Apple's headset that costs $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.91 lakh). Kuo says that the foldable laptop is expected to ship more than 1 million units aa year after it is launched.

Apple's Foldable MacBook Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to the analyst, the first foldable MacBook will be launched by Apple in the first half of 2026. The device is expected to be equipped with Apple's M5 chip, and production for the display is said to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. More details of the device, including its specifications and software features, are expected to surface online in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple MacBook, MacBook foldable display, MacBook, Foldable MacBook, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Poco to Unveil Its First-Ever Tablet in India Alongside New Earbuds, Power Bank

Related Stories

MacBook With Foldable Display to Arrive in 2026, Apple Considering Two Screen Sizes: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Receives a Discount on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Chip Beats M3 MacBook Air in These Benchmarks
  4. Poco F6 5G With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  5. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  6. Apple Wins Patent for Foldable Device Display With a 'Self-Healing' Layer
  7. Apple Said to Launch a Foldable MacBook in 2026 With This Display Size
  8. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  9. Poco to Launch New Earbuds, Pad, Power Bank in India
  10. Poco F6 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Log Losses, Profits Strike Ripple, Dogecoin Ahead of Potential Ether ETF in US
  2. Google Gemini YouTube Music Extension Rolls Out to Users Globally, Will Play Songs on Command
  3. MacBook With Foldable Display to Arrive in 2026, Apple Considering Two Screen Sizes: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Poco to Unveil Its First-Ever Tablet in India Alongside New Earbuds, Power Bank
  5. Poco Pad With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Canva Revamps Platform and Editing Experience; New Affinity Apps, Canva Enterprise Launched
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks
  8. Crypto Storage Provider Liminal Custody Registers Indian Entity with Financial Intelligence Unit
  9. CoinSwitch Report Says Its Reserves Exceed Customer Holdings, Can Cover All User Redemptions
  10. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »