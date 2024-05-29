Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Chromebook Plus Models Get Google's Gemini Powered Magic Editor and Help Me Write AI Features

Chromebook Plus Models Get Google's Gemini-Powered Magic Editor and Help Me Write AI Features

New Google Chromebook Plus customers will also get a free Google One AI Premium subscription for 12 months, according to the company.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2024 17:24 IST
Chromebook Plus Models Get Google's Gemini-Powered Magic Editor and Help Me Write AI Features

Photo Credit: Google

Chromebook Plus models can now access Google's AI-powered Magic Editor

Highlights
  • Help Me Write feature will generate text from scratch using a prompt
  • Google Chromebook Plus users will also get a Generative Wallpaper feature
  • Users will also be able to add custom backgrounds during video calls
Advertisement

Google Chromebook Plus users will soon gain access to a handful of new artificial intelligence (AI) features on their devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant has rolled out AI features including Magic Editor and Help Me Write to Chromebook Plus users. Similarly, generative wallpapers and support for enabling custom backgrounds during video conferences are also available on these devices. These features are powered by the company's in-house Gemini AI model. Google has also announced that users who purchase a new Chromebook Plus will also get a free Google One AI Premium subscription for a year at no additional cost.

Google Chromebook Plus Models Updated With AI Features

According to details shared by the company, Help Me Write, which was earlier available on Google Chrome for Workspace users, will now be available on Chromebook Plus models. This feature will integrate Gemini AI on any text fields while browsing the web. Users can then use a text prompt to write reviews, applications, and opinions from scratch. They can also rephrase pre-written text and either shorten it, make edits to it, or expand it.

Google's Magic Editor tool is also making its debut on a laptop for the first time as the feature comes to Google Chromebook Plus models. The AI-powered photo editor tool can add several effects to images saved in Google Photos. Users can erase an object in the background, generate a new background, and resize objects.

Google Rolls Out Generative AI Wallpapers, Video Call Backgrounds

Users will also get to use generative AI wallpapers and video call backgrounds. These features are built into the operating system. Interestingly, the custom video call background feature will work across any video conferencing app. Finally, Gemini AI will be integrated into the home screen to allow users to instantly connect with the chatbot.

Apart from these, Google also shared the AI features it is currently working on for the Chromebook Plus. The company highlighted a 'Read With Gemini' feature that summarises websites and PDFs with a single click. while also allowing users to ask follow-up questions.

Another feature being rolled out by the company will show the windows and apps that were open when the device was turned off the last time, allowing users to easily pick things up. A face and gesture-tracking feature is also in the works. The company said these features will be introduced in the coming year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Chromebook Plus, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini, Chromebook, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MacBook Pro With OLED Display 'Highly Likely' to Be Launched by Apple in 2026: Report
Poco M6 Plus 5G Surfaces on BIS Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India
Chromebook Plus Models Get Google's Gemini-Powered Magic Editor and Help Me Write AI Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Launched
  2. Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  3. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
  4. Microsoft Releases Copilot for Telegram in Beta for All Users
  5. Here's When Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Will Be on Game Pass at Launch, Microsoft Confirms
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Show Galaxy S24-Like Design, Wider Cover Screen
  3. Truecaller AI Call Scanner Feature to Prevent AI-Based Voice Scams Launched: How It Works
  4. Algorand Foundation Announces Blockchain Developer Course on Nasscom's FutureSkills Platform
  5. WhatsApp May Get New ‘Imagine’ Chat Shortcut for Quick Image Generation via Meta AI: Report
  6. OpenAI Creates Safety and Security Committee as It Begins Testing Its Next Major AI Model
  7. Apple, Google, Amazon Lobby Group Opposes India's EU-Like Antitrust Proposal
  8. Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition With Red, Yellow, Blue Accents Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft 365 Copilot Expands Support for Indian Regional Languages
  10. Opera One Browser Gets Gemini's AI Capabilities Thanks to Google Cloud Partnership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »