Google Chromebook Plus users will soon gain access to a handful of new artificial intelligence (AI) features on their devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant has rolled out AI features including Magic Editor and Help Me Write to Chromebook Plus users. Similarly, generative wallpapers and support for enabling custom backgrounds during video conferences are also available on these devices. These features are powered by the company's in-house Gemini AI model. Google has also announced that users who purchase a new Chromebook Plus will also get a free Google One AI Premium subscription for a year at no additional cost.

Google Chromebook Plus Models Updated With AI Features

According to details shared by the company, Help Me Write, which was earlier available on Google Chrome for Workspace users, will now be available on Chromebook Plus models. This feature will integrate Gemini AI on any text fields while browsing the web. Users can then use a text prompt to write reviews, applications, and opinions from scratch. They can also rephrase pre-written text and either shorten it, make edits to it, or expand it.

Google's Magic Editor tool is also making its debut on a laptop for the first time as the feature comes to Google Chromebook Plus models. The AI-powered photo editor tool can add several effects to images saved in Google Photos. Users can erase an object in the background, generate a new background, and resize objects.

Google Rolls Out Generative AI Wallpapers, Video Call Backgrounds

Users will also get to use generative AI wallpapers and video call backgrounds. These features are built into the operating system. Interestingly, the custom video call background feature will work across any video conferencing app. Finally, Gemini AI will be integrated into the home screen to allow users to instantly connect with the chatbot.

Apart from these, Google also shared the AI features it is currently working on for the Chromebook Plus. The company highlighted a 'Read With Gemini' feature that summarises websites and PDFs with a single click. while also allowing users to ask follow-up questions.

Another feature being rolled out by the company will show the windows and apps that were open when the device was turned off the last time, allowing users to easily pick things up. A face and gesture-tracking feature is also in the works. The company said these features will be introduced in the coming year.