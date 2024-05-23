Technology News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with a Snapdragon X Elite chip beats the 15-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip in benchmarks run by a third-party firm.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2024 19:41 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (pictured) was unveiled by the company earlier this week

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has beaten the M3 MacBook Air on some tests
  • The Surface Laptop 7 offers up to 21 hours of battery life
  • Microsoft Surface 7 will go on sale in the US on June 18
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 was unveiled by the company earlier this week, alongside the Surface Pro 11 and the first benchmarks of the company's Surface laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite chip appears to have beat Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air in some benchmark tests, along with Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs and a Surface Pro 9 with an SQ3 chip. The benchmark results also suggest that Qualcomm's latest processor for Copilot+ PCs could go toe-to-toe against Apple Silicon chips in the coming weeks.

While reviews of the new Surface Laptop 7 are still awaited, a Microsoft commissioned third party test of the Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop reveals that it is capable of delivering reliable battery life, good thermal management, and powerful CPU performance. However, it reportedly lags behind the third-generation Apple Silicon processor in graphics, gaming, and web performance. 

surface laptop 7 cpu signal65 Surface Laptop 7

Surface Laptop 7 CPU performance on Geekbench 6.3
Photo Credit: Signal65

 

In its report, Signal65 compared the Surface Laptop 7 to a Surface Laptop 9 with the Arm-based Microsoft SQ3 processor, a Surface Laptop 5 with a 12th Gen Intel Core-7 CPU, an MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo with a current-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip. All the laptops were equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, except the MSI laptop which had 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. 

On two popular benchmarking tests — Geekbench 6.3 and Cinebench 2024 — the new Surface Laptop 7 easily beat all the other laptops except the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in the single-core tests. In the multi-core tests. however, the new Surface laptop managed the highest score among all the laptops that were tested — the tests also showed it was up to 30 percent faster than the M3 chip in multi-core performance.

surface laptop 7 battery signal65 Surface Laptop 7

Surface Laptop 7 offers better battery life than other models tested by the firm
Photo Credit: Signal65

 

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite chip on the Surface Laptop 7 was far ahead of the other laptops in the Procyon AI Computer Vision benchmark test. The Arm-based chip from Qualcomm on the laptop enables it to offer over NPU performance that is more than twice as powerful than the 15-inch M3-powered MacBook Air.

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 can also best the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, and M3 MacBook Air on Handbrake 1.7.3, but is far behind the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo with the lates Core Ultra 7 155H CPU. Meanwhile, in web performance (Google Chrome's Speedometer v3 and JetStream v2.2) the Surface Laptop 7 is second only to the MacBook Air with an M3 chip.

surface laptop 7 ai signal65 Surface Laptop 7

The Surface Laptop 7 beat competitors on the Procyon AI computer vision benchmark
Photo Credit: Signal65

 

In the graphics department, the M3 chip on the 15-inch MacBook Air beat the Snapdragon X Elite on the Surface Laptop 7 on two out of three 3DMark's graphics benchmarking tests — the Apple Silicon chip wasn't tested on the third benchmark.

Signal65's local H.264 video playback tests showed that the Surface Laptop 7 offered the highest battery life, with over 21 hours of playback on a single charge, higher than the M3-powered MacBook Air which delivered 16 percent less battery life. In the Procyon Productivity battery test showed that the MacBook Air with an M3 chip and the Surface Laptop 7 offered "equivalent" battery life.

While these tests were commissioned by Microsoft, it's worth noting that the benchmarks were conducted by an independent third-party firm. Reviews of the new Surface Laptop 7 are still awaited, and we can expect to learn more about day-to-day performance, battery life, and other parameters, after the laptops go on sale in the US next month.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 bencchmarks, Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 performance, Surface Laptop 7 vs MacBook Air M3, Surface Laptop 7 vs M3 MacBook Air, Surface Laptops, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Snapdragon X Elite, Snapdragon X Elite vs Apple M3, Apple, Apple Silicon, Qualcomm, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Beats M3-Powered MacBook Air in Some Benchmarks
Comment
