Apple's MacBook Pro with an OLED screen could be launched within the next couple of years, according to an Omdia report that predicts a sharp rise in the demand for these displays in the current decade. The company's Pro lineup has included its most powerful Apple Silicon processors for the past few years, but Apple is yet to launch a MacBook with an OLED screen that offers vastly better picture quality compared to an LCD panel, albeit at a higher price.

Technology research firm Omdia's Display long-term demand forecast tracker states that the rise in brands using OLED panels on their high-end laptops and tablets will increase demand for the displays at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37 percent between 2023 and 2031.

Apple MacBook Pro With OLED Screen to Debut in 2026

Meanwhile, Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst at the research firm states that Apple's rumoured MacBook Pro model with an OLED screen is expected to be unveiled after two years. "Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026," the analyst says, adding that the demand for OLED panels is expected to rise to as much as 60 million units by 2031.

Omdia's report also highlights how display component suppliers are already making investments to capitalise on the increasing demand for OLED panels — both BOE (Jingdongfang) Samsung Display have invested in G8.6 OLED fabrication technology which could result in mass production by 2026 or 2027, while Visionox is also expected to build the same production capabilities.

iPad Pro (2024) to Boost Tablet OLED Demand in 2024

A recent report suggested that Apple expects to ship over 9 million units of the recently launched iPad Pro (2024) model, the first tablet from the company to feature an OLED screen. The anticipated demand for the Ultra Retina XDR OLED-equipped iPad Pro is expected to drive tablet OLED demand up to three times higher than 2023, according to Omdia.

The research firm also predicts the rumoured arrival of OLED screens on future iPad Air and iPad Mini models will not only convince rivals to equip more tablets with OLED screens, but also cause demand for these panels to cross the 30-million-unit mark by 2029.

