iPhone 15 NFC Bug Fix Rolling Out With iOS 17.1.1 Update, Apple Resolves Battery Drain With watchOS 10.1.1

Apple has also resolved a bug that caused the snow icon to display incorrectly on the lock screen with the iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 update

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 12:21 IST
iPhone 15 NFC Bug Fix Rolling Out With iOS 17.1.1 Update, Apple Resolves Battery Drain With watchOS 10.1.1

Apple's iPhone 15 series of smartphones was affected by a wireless charging bug

Highlights
  • iOS 17.1.1 and watchOS 10.1.1 updates are now available to download
  • They come two weeks after Apple rolled out iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1
  • Apple hasn't included fixes for security vulnerabilities with the updates
Apple is rolling out iOS 17.1.1 to eligible iPhone models, along with important fixes for bugs related to Apple Pay and NFC features on the recently launched iPhone 15 series of smartphones. These handsets faced issues after being charged wirelessly in some cars, according to previous reports. The update also fixes an issue with the weather widget on the lock screen. The Cupertino company has also fixed an issue that caused Apple Watch batteries to drain quickly, with the latest update to watchOS 10.1.1.

The release notes for the iOS 17.1.1 update reveal Apple has fixed issues with a bug affecting NFC functionality on the iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to the company, Apple Pay and some other NFC features would be unavailable on the handsets after using wireless charging in some cars.

Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 17.1.1 alongside iOS 17.1.1 and both updates include a fix lock for the screen widget that resulted in snow not being displayed correctly. The company is currently testing iOS iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, but these software updates aren't likely to be released until next month.

watchOS 10.1.1 is also available for eligible Apple Watch models, two weeks after the company introduced support for NameDrop on the smartwatch, as well as a new Double Tap gesture that is exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple only mentions one noteworthy improvement that is part of the watchOS 10.1.1 update — a fix for rapid battery drain that affected currently supported Apple Watch models after the previous watchOS 10.1 update. Users previously took to social media to complain that their Apple Watch batteries were draining quickly, and Apple reportedly informed service providers last week that a fix was in the works.

The release notes for all the latest updates from Apple do not include fixes for any security vulnerabilities, which indicates that these minor updates are simply bug fixes. nevertheless, if you have been affected by the issues affecting the iPhone 15 series or the Apple Watch, it might be worth downloading and installing the latest updates for your smartphone and smartwatch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iOS 17, iOS 17.1.1, watchOS 10.1.1, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17.1.1, iPhone 15 NFC bug, iPhone 15 Apple Pay bug, iPhone 15 series, iPhone bugs, iOS bugs, Apple Watch battery drain, Apple Watch, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
