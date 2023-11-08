Apple is rolling out iOS 17.1.1 to eligible iPhone models, along with important fixes for bugs related to Apple Pay and NFC features on the recently launched iPhone 15 series of smartphones. These handsets faced issues after being charged wirelessly in some cars, according to previous reports. The update also fixes an issue with the weather widget on the lock screen. The Cupertino company has also fixed an issue that caused Apple Watch batteries to drain quickly, with the latest update to watchOS 10.1.1.

The release notes for the iOS 17.1.1 update reveal Apple has fixed issues with a bug affecting NFC functionality on the iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to the company, Apple Pay and some other NFC features would be unavailable on the handsets after using wireless charging in some cars.

Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 17.1.1 alongside iOS 17.1.1 and both updates include a fix lock for the screen widget that resulted in snow not being displayed correctly. The company is currently testing iOS iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, but these software updates aren't likely to be released until next month.

watchOS 10.1.1 is also available for eligible Apple Watch models, two weeks after the company introduced support for NameDrop on the smartwatch, as well as a new Double Tap gesture that is exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple only mentions one noteworthy improvement that is part of the watchOS 10.1.1 update — a fix for rapid battery drain that affected currently supported Apple Watch models after the previous watchOS 10.1 update. Users previously took to social media to complain that their Apple Watch batteries were draining quickly, and Apple reportedly informed service providers last week that a fix was in the works.

The release notes for all the latest updates from Apple do not include fixes for any security vulnerabilities, which indicates that these minor updates are simply bug fixes. nevertheless, if you have been affected by the issues affecting the iPhone 15 series or the Apple Watch, it might be worth downloading and installing the latest updates for your smartphone and smartwatch.

