Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo

The current 24-inch iMac was launched in April 2021 at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 15:37 IST
Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

The 24-inch iMac comes in seven different colours

Highlights
  • Reports earlier said that M3-powered iMac could launch in 2023
  • The higher-end iMac could sport a 32-inch mini-LED display
  • Apple launched an M2-powered Mac Pro and Mac Studio this year
Apple debuted a host of M2-powered devices at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June, introducing a new 15-inch MacBook Air, a Mac Studio, and a Mac Pro. The company was earlier reported to be prepping to launch a new iMac, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and a MacBook Pro, all powered by the M3 chip, this October. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, believes the 24-inch iMac refresh is not arriving this year.

TF Securities analyst Kuo, in a post on X, predicted that a 24-inch iMac refresh would arrive next year. Additionally, the analyst claimed that a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch mini-LED display would debut in 2025.

Predictably, Apple hasn't yet provided a launch timeline for its M3-powered Macs. Kuo's prediction of an M3-powered iMac launching in 2024 seems to be in line with earlier reports, too. Back in July, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported a delay in the M3 update of the company's Mac lineup, noting that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini desktop updates powered by much-awaited M3 chip could be pushed to next year.

Specifically on iMac models, which have not seen a refresh in over two years since the company introduced the M1-powered 24-inch iMac in candy colours at its ‘Spring Loaded' event in April 2021 — it was reported in March that the Cupertino, California based tech giant was working on two new iMac models, codenamed J433 and J434. Back then, Gurman had claimed the new iMac models were in the late stage of development but were unlikely to ship in the second half of 2023.

Last month, Kuo also claimed that M3-powered MacBook models would not be introduced by the end of this year.

Apple currently sells a 24-inch iMac model powered by its M1 chip, available in seven colours. The iMac is 11.5mm thin and features a 4.5K retina display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The desktop comes with six speakers and sports a 1080p web camera for video calls.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iMac, Apple, MacBook, M3 Chip, Ming Chi Kuo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
