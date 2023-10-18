Apple debuted a host of M2-powered devices at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June, introducing a new 15-inch MacBook Air, a Mac Studio, and a Mac Pro. The company was earlier reported to be prepping to launch a new iMac, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and a MacBook Pro, all powered by the M3 chip, this October. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, believes the 24-inch iMac refresh is not arriving this year.

TF Securities analyst Kuo, in a post on X, predicted that a 24-inch iMac refresh would arrive next year. Additionally, the analyst claimed that a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch mini-LED display would debut in 2025.

New iMac prediction update:

1. 24-inch iMac refresh in 2024.

2. Higher-end 32-inch mini LED display iMac in 2025. https://t.co/l7jzEecwZi — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 17, 2023

Predictably, Apple hasn't yet provided a launch timeline for its M3-powered Macs. Kuo's prediction of an M3-powered iMac launching in 2024 seems to be in line with earlier reports, too. Back in July, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported a delay in the M3 update of the company's Mac lineup, noting that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini desktop updates powered by much-awaited M3 chip could be pushed to next year.

Specifically on iMac models, which have not seen a refresh in over two years since the company introduced the M1-powered 24-inch iMac in candy colours at its ‘Spring Loaded' event in April 2021 — it was reported in March that the Cupertino, California based tech giant was working on two new iMac models, codenamed J433 and J434. Back then, Gurman had claimed the new iMac models were in the late stage of development but were unlikely to ship in the second half of 2023.

Last month, Kuo also claimed that M3-powered MacBook models would not be introduced by the end of this year.

Apple currently sells a 24-inch iMac model powered by its M1 chip, available in seven colours. The iMac is 11.5mm thin and features a 4.5K retina display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The desktop comes with six speakers and sports a 1080p web camera for video calls.

