Apple could make some significant changes to its Calculator app across its product lineups, including releasing it on the iPad, as per a new report. With the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) coming up on June 10, it is expected that iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 will be previewed during the keynote session. Multiple reports have highlighted that the Calculator app could get the spotlight at the event with new upgrades for macOS, integration with the Notes app, and its first appearance for the iPad.

Calculator app for iPad

According to a report by MacRumors, the Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up to launch a dedicated Calculator app for the iPad, 14 years after the launch of the tablet. Citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, the report mentioned that the iPadOS 18 update will feature an in-built Calculator app for all iPad models that will support the next OS update.

macOS could get new Calculator app features

However, it is not only the iPad that will get a Calculator-focused upgrade. As per a report by AppleInsider, the existing Calculator app on macOS could also witness a significant upgrade. The report highlighted that the tech giant is testing new features in an upgraded version of the app codenamed “GreyParrot”. The new app will see a design revamp and could look similar to its iOS counterpart with rounded buttons.

Changing the size of the app could also be possible with an adjustable window size feature. Expanding the window is said to turn the round buttons pill-shaped. Further, the app could get a history tape feature which will show the previous calculations made through the Calculator app. The report claims that the history tape feature will get its own dedicated button and a version of it will be available for the basic, scientific, and programmer versions of the app.

Math Notes feature in iOS 18

The iPhone is also rumoured to get a new Calculator-related feature. As per a separate report by AppleInsider, the iOS 18 update could integrate the Notes app with the Calculator via a feature called Math Notes. While details remain unknown, it is believed that the feature will export the calculation information to a separate note, allowing users to keep a record of it, or to add to the information.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.