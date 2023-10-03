Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Apple MacBook Air M1 comes pre-installed with MacOS BigSur.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 19:33 IST
Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Apple MacBook Air M1 is offered in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display
  • The laptop claims to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours
  • The MacBook Air M2 succeeded the Apple MacBook Air M1
Advertisement

Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip was released in November 2020 with a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start on October 8 alongside Flipkart's Big Billions Day Sale, where the e-commerce sites are expected to extend some lucrative discounts and other offers on a wide range of items including electronic products. Ahead of the sale, the MacBook Air laptop with the M1 chip is available in India at a lowered price.

Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India, availability

Down 30 percent from the listed price of Rs. 99,990, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the MacBook Air M1 laptop is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 69,990. Customers can also avail of additional bank offers and even opt for an exchange option to buy the laptop at an even lower price. Neither Apple nor Amazon has confirmed yet if the price tag will remain the same during the upcoming sale. The laptop is offered in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options.macbook air m1 apple amazon inline m1

Apple MacBook Air M1 specifications

Featuring a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display, the MacBook Air M1 comes with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip, which has an 8-core CPU, a 7/8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It claims to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours. The laptop is pre-installed with MacOS BigSur.

The MacBook Air M1 supports Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speakers and comes with a three-mic array and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop has a Force Touch trackpad and a backlit Magic Keyboard. It is also equipped with a Touch ID sensor and an HD FaceTime camera. Lastly, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Apple also launched the MacBook Air with M2 chip as a successor to the MacBook Air M1. The newer version is offered in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. The models run MacOS Monterey out-of-the-box.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Air M1, Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India, Apple MacBook Air M1 specifications, Apple, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Introduces New Features for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  8. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  10. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  2. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
  3. Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 8,999 During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  5. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Adds MaxView Video Streaming, Live Feed Card, More
  6. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  7. GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post
  8. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in India Set to Drop During Upcoming Flipkart and Amazon Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.