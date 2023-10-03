Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip was released in November 2020 with a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start on October 8 alongside Flipkart's Big Billions Day Sale, where the e-commerce sites are expected to extend some lucrative discounts and other offers on a wide range of items including electronic products. Ahead of the sale, the MacBook Air laptop with the M1 chip is available in India at a lowered price.

Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India, availability

Down 30 percent from the listed price of Rs. 99,990, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the MacBook Air M1 laptop is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 69,990. Customers can also avail of additional bank offers and even opt for an exchange option to buy the laptop at an even lower price. Neither Apple nor Amazon has confirmed yet if the price tag will remain the same during the upcoming sale. The laptop is offered in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options.

Apple MacBook Air M1 specifications

Featuring a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display, the MacBook Air M1 comes with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip, which has an 8-core CPU, a 7/8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It claims to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours. The laptop is pre-installed with MacOS BigSur.

The MacBook Air M1 supports Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speakers and comes with a three-mic array and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop has a Force Touch trackpad and a backlit Magic Keyboard. It is also equipped with a Touch ID sensor and an HD FaceTime camera. Lastly, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Apple also launched the MacBook Air with M2 chip as a successor to the MacBook Air M1. The newer version is offered in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. The models run MacOS Monterey out-of-the-box.

