Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple 3nm Chip Demand for 2024 to Be Below Expectations Amid Declining iPad, MacBook Demand: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple 3nm Chip Demand for 2024 to Be Below Expectations Amid Declining iPad, MacBook Demand: Ming-Chi Kuo

Qualcomm's demand for 3nm chips in 2024 will also be lower than expected, according to a market analyst.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 September 2023 12:08 IST
Apple 3nm Chip Demand for 2024 to Be Below Expectations Amid Declining iPad, MacBook Demand: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to equip some of its devices with 3nm chips in 2024

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to lower its demand for 3nm chips in 2024
  • Demand for iPad and MacBook models saw a decline in 2023
  • Qualcomm and Samsung are also expected to lower 3nm chip demand next year
Advertisement

Apple's demand for next-generation 3nm chips — for its devices expected to arrive in 2024 — will be lower than market expectations, according to a market analyst. Earlier this month, the Cupertino company unveiled its first smartphone with a 3nm chip, but TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that a decline in shipments for the iPad and MacBook in 2023 could lead to the company lowering its demand for the new chips next year. Meanwhile, Qualcomm is also expected to lower its demand for 3nm chips next year, according to the analyst.

This year, shipments for iPad models declined by 22 percent to 48 million units, while the decline for the MacBook was around 30 percent, to 17 million units, Kuo states in a Medium post. The analyst claims that this drop in shipments was because demand related to work from home (WFH) ended, amid reducing appeal for high-end specifications.

As a result, the company's demand for next-generation 3nm chips for 2024 will be below expectations, according to Kuo. The analyst also predicts that ASML (formerly Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography) will cut its EUV equipment shipment prediction for next year by up to 30 percent due to the reduced demand from Apple, Qualcomm, and Samsung.

In addition to Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung are both expected to reduce demand for 3nm chips in 2024, according to Kuo. The Snapdragon chipmaker is said to be impacted due to two smartphone manufacturers opting to use their own chips — Huawei (Kirin) and Samsung (Exynos). The latter's flagship phones for 2024 are tipped to feature an Exynos 2400 chipset in markets outside the US, according to recent reports.

Kuo recently claimed in a blog post that complaints of overheating issues affecting Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models were not related to TSMC's advanced 3nm chip manufacturing technology. Instead, the analyst cited a market survey to state that the overheating issues are likely to be caused by Apple's changes to the thermal design of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which feature a titanium frame unlike their predecessors.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad, MacBook, Apple, Ming Chi Kuo, iPad shipments, MacBook shipments, Qualcomm, Samsung, Chip manufacturing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Models Go on Sale in Over 20 More Countries Today
Disney+ to Begin Password Sharing Crackdown This November in Canada

Related Stories

Apple 3nm Chip Demand for 2024 to Be Below Expectations Amid Declining iPad, MacBook Demand: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  2. Sony WF-1000XM5 With Advanced ANC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  4. New Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 Press Renders Leaked Online
  5. Oppo A18 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  7. Moto E13 Now Available in Sky Blue Colour Variant in India at This Price
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  9. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple 3nm Chip Demand for 2024 to Be Below Expectations Amid Declining iPad, MacBook Demand: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Models Go on Sale in Over 20 More Countries Today
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Altcoins in Minting Profits, Overall Market Sees Soft Rebound
  4. Disney+ to Begin Password Sharing Crackdown This November in Canada
  5. Moto E13 Now Available in New Sky Blue Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Buds 3 Leaked Renders Suggest Specifications, Could Offer Battery Life of Up to 9 Hours
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Press Renders Leak Ahead of October 4 Launch
  8. Lenovo Tab M11 Design Renders, Full Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale
  10. Binance Crypto Exchange to Sell Its Russia Business to CommEX for Undisclosed Amount
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.