Apple's MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac computers are now available at deeply discounted prices, as part of a Christmas-themed sale from an authorised reseller in India. The discounts apply to Apple's latest models, including those powered by the company's new M3 chip. Meanwhile, the price of the M1 MacBook Air — launched in 2020 — is available for less than Rs. 50,000, if you exchange an eligible older device and take advantage of bank discounts as part of the ongoing sale.

Imagine's Christmas Carnival sale includes discounts on Apple computers, with Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards, up to Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, as well as various instant discounts on various models. Products that are discounted include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and the Mac mini.

As part of the sale, Apple's M1 MacBook Air (256GB) down to Rs. 46,918, down from its retail price of Rs. 99,900 — this is inclusive of a Rs. 17,982 instant discount, a Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards, a tentative Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus on exchanging an older device, and a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus from Cashify.

In addition to the discount listed above, you can also avail of discounts on the MacBook Air (M2, 256GB), MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch), and MacBook Pro (M2, 256GB and 512GB), as part of the ongoing promotion. Imagine has also slashed the prices of Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro and larger 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chips, the latest M3-powered iMac with a 24-inch display and the M2 Mac mini.

Here's a table that includes all the available discounts along with the net effective prices of Apple's Mac computers during the Imagine Christmas Carnival sale:

Device name MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB) MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch) MacBook Pro (M2, 256GB) MacBook Pro (M2, 512GB) MacBook Pro (M2, 14-inch) MacBook Pro (M2, 16-inch) iMac (M3, 24-inch) M2 Mac mini Retail price Rs. 99,900 Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,69,900 Rs. 2,49,900 Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 59,900 Instant discount Rs. 17,982 Rs. 11,490 Rs. 10,792 Rs. 15,588 Rs. 17,988 Rs. 10,194 Rs. 12,495 Rs. 6,745 Rs. 3,594 Instant cashback (HDFC) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 4,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 -- -- Old device value (Tentative) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Effective price Rs. 46,918 Rs. 68,410 Rs. 89,108 Rs. 74,312 Rs. 91,912 Rs. 1,19,706 Rs. 1,97,405 Rs. 98,155 Rs. 37,306

