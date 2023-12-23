Technology News

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac Available at Discounted Prices During Christmas Sale: Check Prices

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is available at a discounted price of Rs. 89,108, down from its retail price of Rs. 1,34,900.

Updated: 23 December 2023 13:55 IST
The M1 MacBook Air was launched at Rs. 92,900 and its price was later increased to Rs. 99,900

Highlights
  • Imagine's Christmas Carnival sale brings discounts on several Mac models
  • Customers can also avail of instant discounts and an exchange bonus
  • Apple's M2 Mac mini is also on sale at a discounted rate during the sale
Apple's MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac computers are now available at deeply discounted prices, as part of a Christmas-themed sale from an authorised reseller in India. The discounts apply to Apple's latest models, including those powered by the company's new M3 chip. Meanwhile, the price of the M1 MacBook Air — launched in 2020 — is available for less than Rs. 50,000, if you exchange an eligible older device and take advantage of bank discounts as part of the ongoing sale.

Imagine's Christmas Carnival sale includes discounts on Apple computers, with Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Bank cards, up to Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, as well as various instant discounts on various models. Products that are discounted include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and the Mac mini.

As part of the sale, Apple's M1 MacBook Air (256GB) down to Rs. 46,918, down from its retail price of Rs. 99,900 — this is inclusive of a Rs. 17,982 instant discount, a Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards, a tentative Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus on exchanging an older device, and a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus from Cashify.

In addition to the discount listed above, you can also avail of discounts on the MacBook Air (M2, 256GB), MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch), and MacBook Pro (M2, 256GB and 512GB), as part of the ongoing promotion. Imagine has also slashed the prices of Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro and larger 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chips, the latest M3-powered iMac with a 24-inch display and the M2 Mac mini.

Here's a table that includes all the available discounts along with the net effective prices of Apple's Mac computers during the Imagine Christmas Carnival sale:

Device name MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB) MacBook Air (M2, 15-inch) MacBook Pro (M2, 256GB) MacBook Pro (M2, 512GB) MacBook Pro (M2, 14-inch) MacBook Pro (M2, 16-inch) iMac (M3, 24-inch) M2 Mac mini
Retail price Rs. 99,900 Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 1,69,900 Rs. 2,49,900 Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 59,900
Instant discount Rs. 17,982 Rs. 11,490 Rs. 10,792 Rs. 15,588 Rs. 17,988 Rs. 10,194 Rs. 12,495 Rs. 6,745 Rs. 3,594
Instant cashback (HDFC) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 4,000
Exchange bonus Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 -- --
Old device value (Tentative) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000
Effective price Rs. 46,918 Rs. 68,410 Rs. 89,108 Rs. 74,312 Rs. 91,912 Rs. 1,19,706 Rs. 1,97,405 Rs. 98,155 Rs. 37,306

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish and functional design
  • Very good battery life, MagSafe charging
  • Crisp and bright display
  • Great performance, excellent keyboard
  • Speakers sound good
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review
Display size 13.60-inch
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M2
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big screen without the 'Pro' price tag
  • Light and portable, despite the size
  • Very good battery life, MagSafe and USB Type-C charging
  • Powerful enough for most workflows
  • Excellent speaker system
  • Bad
  • A bit tricky to hold with the lid open
  • Midnight finish attracts smudges
  • Expensive compared to the 13-inch variant
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023) review
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 1864x2880 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M2
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.51 kg
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M3 Max) Review: Superpowered!

