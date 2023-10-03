Technology News

Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7

Vivo said that users will receive notification on their smartphones automatically if the Funtouch OS 14 update is available for their handset.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 October 2023 22:11 IST
Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Functouch OS

In September, OnePlus also announced Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2

Highlights
  • The OS update will begin rolling out to eligible Vivo and iQoo users
  • In September, OnePlus also announced Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • Vivo is yet to announce smartphones which will be eligible for OS update
Advertisement

Vivo has announced the India launch date for Funtouch OS 14. The OS update, based on Android 14, will be rolling out to Vivo and iQoo users in India on October 7, starting 12 pm. The news comes days after Vivo announced the Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 Preview Program for X90 Pro users. While the company has not revealed the updates and changes that will come along the Funtouch OS 14, it has promised to provider a 'smoother experience'. Vivo is also yet to announce the smartphones which will be eligible to receive the update. 

In a X (formerly Twitter) post, Vivo has announced to launch Funtouch OS 14 update, based on Android 14, in India on October 7. The OS update will begin rolling out to eligible Vivo and iQoo users starting 12pm IST. However, the company has neither revealed the smartphones which will receive the update, nor has it shared any information about the changes or upgrades.  

Replying to a query regarding the roll out of update on Vivo V27e, the company said that users will receive notification on their smartphones automatically if the update is available for their handset. Further details regarding the update are expected to be revealed on October 7. 

In September, OnePlus also announced Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2 to supported handsets. The OS update by OnePlus introduces Trinity Engine, which handles situations like multitasking, heavy lifting, and extended usage. For security, it gets the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)-based Device Security Engine 3.0. 

The OxygenOS 14 update will start rolling out to smartphones in October, while a few handsets will receive it in November. The first model to receive a stable OxygenOS 14 update will be the flagship OnePlus 11 5G.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo V27e

Vivo V27e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.62-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, iqoo, Funtouch OS 14, Android 14
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Related Stories

Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  4. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Apple MacBook Air M1 Offered at This Price Ahead of Amazon Sale
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  9. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  10. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  2. Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  3. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
  4. Nokia-Parent HMD Global Starts Manufacturing 5G Devices in Europe
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G Available at as Low as Rs. 8,999 During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  6. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Disney+ Hotstar Adds MaxView Video Streaming, Live Feed Card, More
  7. India Expected to See 31 Million Users Upgrading to 5G Phones by December: Survey
  8. GTA 6 Announcement Speculated as Fans Look for Clues in Rockstar Games’ Promotional Post
  9. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leaked Renders Showcase Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display, UWB Antenna
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.