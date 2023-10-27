Technology News

Top Deals on Computer Accessories During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

The Extra Happiness Days sale 2023 is offering more bank discounts to choose from, with inclusion of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 October 2023 17:25 IST
Top Deals on Computer Accessories During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

If you are working on an Apple MacBook Air, you may also need a USB hub to connect devices

Highlights
  • Bank offers are applicable over and above the festive discounts
  • Amazon is providing an instant 10 percent bank discount of up to Rs. 10K
  • The sale offers will conclude on October 27
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale 2023, which started on October 22, will conclude today on October 27. One can get their hands on a number of deals and discounts during the ongoing sale, which also comes bundled with bank offers. Amazon's festival season sale initially started on October 8, and over the last 20 days, the e-commerce website is providing different bank offers and discounts on electronics and popular gadgets. If you haven't availed the sale offers yet, read on to know what you are missing out on.

The Extra Happiness Days sale 2023 is offering more bank discounts to choose from, with inclusion of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards. One can avail instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 with different deals during the Amazon sale. For HDFC Bank card holders, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of maximum Rs. 10,000 on Easy EMI purchases. Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda card holders can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 on Credit as well as EMI transactions. For ICICI Bank card holders, there is an instant 5 percent discount, along with 5 percent cashback. OneCard holders are provided an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit and EMI purchases.

It is important to note that these offers are applicable over and above the festive discounts. Buying laptops or computers have become a necessity these days. However, apart from your device, you also need accessories that can make your work efficient and faster. Be it your HP Pavilion Plus 14 or a Dell Inspiron 14, each laptop needs a perfect companion in compatible accessories. If you are working on an Apple MacBook Air, you may also need a USB hub to let you connect multiple devices without a hassle. We have curated a list of some of the important products that can help you in making your work and life a bit easier. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on computer accessories

Product MRP Deal Price
Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse Rs. 12,495 Rs. 8,995
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Rs. 1,599 Rs. 1,149
Zinq Cool Slate Dual Fan Cooling Pad Rs. 1,199 Rs. 599
HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Rs. 2.198 Rs. 1,098
Logitech Pebble 2 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Rs. 5,995 Rs. 4,495
Portronics Mport 6C USB C Hub Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,199
ASUS Marshmallow MD100 Mouse Rs. 2,899 Rs. 999

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Pavilion Plus 14 Laptop

HP Pavilion Plus 14 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-resolution display
  • Good performance
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Good selection of ports
  • Very good build quality
  • Bad
  • RAM is not upgradable
  • Weak battery life
Read detailed HP Pavilion Plus 14 review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2240x1400 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) Laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.46 kg
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, Amazon Sale, Amazon sale offers, sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones

Related Stories

Top Deals on Computer Accessories During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  2. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  4. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Set to Arrive on These Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme Phones
  10. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »