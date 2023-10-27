Top Deals on Computer Accessories During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days sale 2023, which started on October 22, will conclude today on October 27. One can get their hands on a number of deals and discounts during the ongoing sale, which also comes bundled with bank offers. Amazon's festival season sale initially started on October 8, and over the last 20 days, the e-commerce website is providing different bank offers and discounts on electronics and popular gadgets. If you haven't availed the sale offers yet, read on to know what you are missing out on.

The Extra Happiness Days sale 2023 is offering more bank discounts to choose from, with inclusion of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards. One can avail instant discount of up to Rs. 10,000 with different deals during the Amazon sale. For HDFC Bank card holders, Amazon is offering an instant 10 percent discount of maximum Rs. 10,000 on Easy EMI purchases. Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda card holders can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 8,000 on Credit as well as EMI transactions. For ICICI Bank card holders, there is an instant 5 percent discount, along with 5 percent cashback. OneCard holders are provided an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit and EMI purchases.

It is important to note that these offers are applicable over and above the festive discounts. Buying laptops or computers have become a necessity these days. However, apart from your device, you also need accessories that can make your work efficient and faster. Be it your HP Pavilion Plus 14 or a Dell Inspiron 14, each laptop needs a perfect companion in compatible accessories. If you are working on an Apple MacBook Air, you may also need a USB hub to let you connect multiple devices without a hassle. We have curated a list of some of the important products that can help you in making your work and life a bit easier.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on computer accessories

