iPhone 13, Redmi 32-Inch TV, AirPods Pro 2 and More: 5 Crazy Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival

MacBook Air M1 was launched in November 2020.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2023 12:10 IST
iPhone 13, Redmi 32-Inch TV, AirPods Pro 2 and More: 5 Crazy Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival started for Prime users on October 7

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale is offering a number of products at discounted rates
  • Some of the best deals offered are on electronic items
  • Latest launches as well as older products are being offered in the sale
Amazon's Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for all Prime members and October 8 for all users. A wide range of products, including electronic items, are being offered at a discounted rate during the sale. Some products include smartphones, laptops, and accessories like smartwatches, earphones, and smart televisions. The sale, which also coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days, also allows customers to avail of additional exchange and bank offers. We have been covering the best deals this sale season has to offer, and the following are some popular electronic items you may not want to miss out on.

5 Crazy Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Apple product, the iPhone 13, is also available during the sale at a lucrative deal. Customers can buy the 128GB variant of the base iPhone 13 model for a price of Rs. 48,999. At launch, this model was priced at Rs. 69,900 in India. Other bank offers and relevant cashback deals can bring the effective price of this Apple smartphone even lower. The handset is powered by an in-house A15 Bionic SoC and is available in six colour options - Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, (PRODUCT) RED and Starlight.

Redmi's 32-inch Smart Fire TV is another product with unmissable deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The television set was released in the Indian market earlier this year in March. The HD TV runs FireOS 7 and supports Dolby Audio with its 20W speaker system. It can now be bought at Rs. 8,999 on Amazon. Select bank cards may allow some additional discounts upon this price. Buyers may also opt for a no-cost EMI option, depending on their mode of payment.

AirPods Pro 2 recently received a few upgrades alongside the launch of iOS 17 such as Adaptive Audio, which combines the active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes in real-time, enhancing the experience of the users. The true wireless earbuds are available on Amazon during the sale at a price of Rs. 18,499, down 31 percent from the listed price of Rs. 26,999. Customers can avail of additional bank and cashback offers upon the purchase of the earbuds.

OnePlus released the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in the country earlier this year in April. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. During the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, customers can bag the 8GB + 128GB variant of the model with a Rs. 1,000 discounts with added bank and exchange offers.

The MacBook Air M1 laptop which was released in November 2020. The company has since launched the MacBook Air M2, but the MacBook Air with the M1 chip remains a good option for customers looking to buy an Apple laptop. The MacBook Air M1 is currently offered at Rs. 69,990 on Amazon owing to the Great Indian Festival. With additional bank offers and exchange options, this laptop can be bought at an even lower price. It is available in Gold, Silver and Space Grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, MacBook Air M1, AirPods Pro 2, Redmi 32-Inch TV, Redmi Smart Fire TV, iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Apple, Redmi, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestreaming

