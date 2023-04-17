Technology News
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will be held from June 5 to June 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2023 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to introduce its first Mac Pro with in-house chips during WWDC 2023

Highlights
  • WWDC 2023 Product and Software announcements to look forward to
  • The event is expected to see new MacBook launches
  • Apple is expected to launch its first AR/VR headset at WWDC

Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting June 5. Exact details about what the Cupertino giant is unveiling at the five-day-long gathering are yet to be officially revealed. Still, Apple is highly rumoured to launch its first mixed-reality headset during the event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the annual conference will be packed with other products as well. These could include a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. Apple is said to show off its new xrOS, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023.

In the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, Gurman suggested the expected products and software updates to look forward to at Apple's keynote at WWDC. The yearly developer conference is expected to showcase the company's latest software, including advancements to its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and WatchOS operating systems.

Apple's long-rumoured AR/VR headset is said to debut at the event. According to Gurman, the "mixed-reality headset will be the star of the show" and will be the first major new Apple product category in nearly a decade. The company could also showcase the initial version of xrOS, the software designed to run on the headset, its onboard App Store and accompanying tools during the conference.

Apple is working on multiple new MacBook models. According to Gurman, a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 24-inch iMac will break the covers at WWDC. Apple is also expected to introduce its first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models.

All these models could go on sale either later this year or in early 2024. The new MacBooks "probably won't" come with an M3 chip, and will instead be powered by processors in line with the current M2 processors.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10, during the event. iOS 17, the next version of its software for iPhone units could reach a larger audience alongside the expected iPhone 15 later this year. The watchOS is expected to receive a major update this time. The iPadOS 17 will incorporate software requirements for revamped iPad Pro models coming next year with OLED displays.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, WWDC 2023, Apple mixed reality headset, iOS 17, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, xrOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
