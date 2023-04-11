Apple BKC, the iPhone marker's first official retail store in India, will open its doors to the public on April 18. But more than that, the Cupertino giant has also confirmed that its second store in the country will open on April 20, just two days after the first one. Apple also unveiled the barricade for the Saket store. Customers in India can experience the latest Apple product lineup and avail of personalised service and support from the new stores.

Apple, via a blogpost on Tuesday, announced the opening of its first-ever retail store in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant has confirmed that the Apple Store in Mumbai, Apple BKC, will open on April 18 at 11:00am IST, whereas the company's second store in the country, Apple Saket will open in Delhi on April 20 at 10:00am IST. These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers, said the iPhone maker.

The company has given us a preview of the barricade for the Saket store, that's inspired by iconic gates unique to the national capital. The Apple BKC store is located in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Apple last week unveiled the barricade of the Mumbai store with a design inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art.

Customers can explore the latest product lineup and avail of personalised service and support from the new stores.

To celebrate the opening of its first-ever India retail store, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple session — “Mumbai Rising”. The online programme will offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai.

Ahead of opening day, the company has unveiled special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac based on the illustrations of the barricades of Apple BKC and Apple Saket. The iPhone maker is also promoting a special Apple Music playlist featuring “sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.”

