Apple's much-anticipated India retail stores are finally opening doors for customers next week. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai will open on April 18 followed by the Apple Saket store in Delhi on April 20. To mark the occasion, Apple BKC and Apple Saket have announced special "Today at Apple" sessions. These free educational sessions offered online and in Apple's retail store cover vast topics like photography, videography, music, art, design and more. The sessions led by trained team members are designed to celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai and Delhi. The programme received an immense response from Apple fans across India, and all sessions got booked within one day of opening reservations.

In a buildup to the opening of its first-ever India retail store, Apple BKC is conducting special Today at Apple series titled “Mumbai Rising” running from opening day through the summer. The sessions bring visitors, local artists, and creatives together and offer hands-on activities with Apple's products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. They combine workshops and creative performances in its retail stores.

The reservation for Today at Apple in Apple BKC from April 21 to April 24 touched the maximum soon after booking began on Tuesday. Apple Saket also received a massive response and has been fully booked from April 23 to April 25.

The Today at Apple programmes in Apple BKC aimed to encourage engagement with the brand includes a filmmaking session with award-winning sci-fi director Arati Kadav, photography and video editing sessions with iPhone models by photographer Prarthna Sing, emoji-making classes for kids, and music sessions by Sandunes among others. Sessions in Apple Saket include iPhone photography and video editing sessions. Besides, new users of iPhone, iPad, and Mac can avail of learning and refreshing sessions at both Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores.

The Today at Apple programme is available worldwide since 2017, with sessions in every store. Interested users can sign up for sessions happening globally from the official website or calendar on Apple's website or via the Apple Store app.

Additionally, to celebrate the opening of Apple BKC and Apple Saket, the Cupertino-based company has released special wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac based on the illustrations of the barricades of new India retail stores. It has also launched a special Apple Music playlist featuring “sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.”

