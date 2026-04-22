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Asus ExpertBook Ultra With Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 CPU Launched in India Alongside ExpertBook P3, ExpertBook P5 Series

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra has a 14-inch OLED display and runs on Windows 11.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 19:49 IST
Asus ExpertBook Ultra With Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 CPU Launched in India Alongside ExpertBook P3, ExpertBook P5 Series

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ExpertBook Ultra comes in Jet Fog and Morn Grey colour options

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Highlights
  • Asus ExpertBook Ultra features sub 1kg lightweight design
  • The Ultra model packs OLED display with up to 1400 nit brightness
  • Asus ExpertBook P3 and P5 series offer scalable business configurations
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Asus on Wednesday launched the ExpertBook Ultra alongside an expanded ExpertBook P3 and P5 lineup in India, bringing AI-powered Copilot+ PCs to the business segment. The new range focuses on lightweight designs, Intel Core Ultra Series processors with dedicated NPUs, OLED and high-resolution displays, enterprise-grade security, and long battery life. The flagship ExpertBook Ultra stands out with a sub-1kg chassis, tandem OLED panel, and advanced AI capabilities, while the P3 and P5 series offer scalable configurations for professionals and enterprises.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra, ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P5 Series Price in India, Availability

In India, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra starts at Rs. 2,39,990 for the Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 variant. It is offered in Morn Grey and Jet Fog colour options. Meanwhile, the Asus ExpertBook P3 range begins at Rs. 94,990, while the ExpertBook P5 series starts at Rs. 2,14,990.

All models are being offered via Flipkart, with pre-orders for the Asus ExpertBook Ultra currently open. As part of a limited-period pre-order offer valid until April 29, buyers will get five years of onsite warranty, battery warranty, and accidental damage protection worth Rs. 12,190, along with Rs. 20,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and up to 24 months no-cost EMI.

The Asus ExpertBook P3 series is currently available with a limited-period launch discount of Rs. 6,000 and select bank offers. The ExpertBook P5 series will be available soon, starting at Rs. 2,14,990.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra Features, Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra features a 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) OLED or tandem OLED touchscreen with up to 1400 nits HDR peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, including the Core Ultra X7 358H and Core Ultra 5 325, paired with Intel Arc B390 or integrated graphics. The laptop includes up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Pro or Home and integrates an Intel AI Boost NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS.

For video and audio, the Asus ExpertBook Ultra features a 1080p FHD IR webcam with AI upscaling up to 5 megapixels, a privacy shutter, a six-speaker setup, and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Asus ExpertBook Ultra houses a 70Wh battery with 90W charging. The laptop also features Asus ExpertGuardian security, TPM 2.0, a fingerprint sensor, IR facial recognition, and enterprise-grade BIOS protection. It is built using AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy with a nano-ceramic finish and MIL-STD-810H certification. It measures 310.9 × 212.8 × 10.9–16.4 mm and weighs starting from 0.99kg.

Asus ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P5 Series Features, Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook P3 and P5 series feature 14-inch and 16-inch displays with anti-glare panels, OLED options on select P5 models, up to WQXGA resolution, and brightness levels up to 400 nits, along with high screen-to-body ratios.

The P3 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 H-series processors with Intel Arc graphics, while the P5 series includes both Core Ultra H-series chips and newer Core Ultra 7 356H processors with NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS on select Copilot+ variants. These laptops offer up to 32GB or higher DDR5 RAM configurations and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

They run on Windows 11 and support AI features such as AI ExpertMeet and MyASUS tools. Webcam options include 1080p FHD or 5-megapixel cameras with IR support and privacy shutters. Audio is handled by built-in speakers with Dirac tuning and array microphones. They support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity, HDMI 2.1, and RJ45 Ethernet on select models.

The Asus ExpertBook P3 14-inch and 16-inch models support 65W charging, but battery capacity is not specified. The ExpertBook P5 G2 16-inch packs a 63Wh battery with 65W charging, while the P5 G1 16-inch offers up to a 70Wh battery with 90W charging, depending on the configuration. The P5 G2 14-inch and P5 G1 14-inch models support 65W and 90W charging, respectively.

Across the lineup, all models feature MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, spill-resistant keyboards, and expansion options, including dual M.2 slots and DDR5 RAM slots on supported configurations. Security features include TPM support, fingerprint sensors, BIOS protection, IR cameras with Windows Hello on select models, and ASUS ExpertGuardian tools.

The Asus ExpertBook P3 14-inch weighs from 1.43kg, while the P3 16-inch starts at 1.77kg. The ExpertBook P5 14-inch models start around 1.29kg to 1.38kg, depending on the variant, while the P5 16-inch models range from approximately 1.60kg to 1.79kg.

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Further reading: Asus ExpertBook Ultra, Asus ExpertBook P3 series, Asus ExpertBook P5 series, Asus, Asus ExpertBook Ultra Price in India, Asus ExpertBook P3 series Price in India, Asus ExpertBook P5 series Price in India, Asus ExpertBook Ultra Features, Asus ExpertBook P3 series Features, Asus ExpertBook P5 series Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Asus ExpertBook Ultra With Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 CPU Launched in India Alongside ExpertBook P3, ExpertBook P5 Series
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