Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Range Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X2 CPUs: Price, Specifications

Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Range Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X2 CPUs: Price, Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407AA) can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 14:53 IST
Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Range Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X2 CPUs: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenbook Duo has dual 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED touch displays

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Asus launched new Zenbook and Vivobook series in India
  • Both Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 feature 70Wh battery units
  • Asus Zenbook S14 runs with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor
Advertisement

Asus has refreshed its Zenbook and Vivobook series in India. The company's latest additions to the Zenbook series include the Zenbook S14, powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, the Zenbook Duo, featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 CPU, the Zenbook A14 and the Zenbook A16, with Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processors, respectively. The new Vivobook family includes the Vivobook 14, Vivobook 16, Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 models. The Vivobook 14 and 16 are equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 CPU, while the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor. 

Asus Zenbook S14, Zenbook Duo, Zenbook A14, Zenbook A16 Price in India

Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor is priced at Rs. 1,79,990. The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407AA), powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, is priced at Rs. 2,99,990.

The new Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA), featuring the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, is available for Rs. 1,85,990. The Asus Zenbook A16 (UX3607OA), powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor, is priced at Rs. 1,99,990.

Asus Vivobook Series Price in India

Moving to the Vivobook series, the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407AA) has up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 CPU, priced at Rs. 98,990. The Vivobook 16 (X1607AA) with up to Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor costs Rs. 1,01,990.

The Vivobook S14 (S3407AA), featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, is priced at Rs. 1,28,990. Finally, the Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607AA), equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 355 CPU, is priced at Rs. 1,31,990.

All new Zenbook and Vivobook models are confirmed to be available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, authorised retail partners and e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and the Asus Eshop. They will go on sale from April 21. 

Asus Zenbook S14 Specifications

Asus Zenbook S14 features a Ceraluminum chassis and offers a 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED display with up to 3K resolution. It is compatible with up to u an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU. The laptop offers up to 32GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The company has packed a 77Wh battery in the Asus Zenbook S14 that is claimed to last up to 27 hours on a single charge. It has an 11.9mm thick build and weighs 1.2kg.

Asus Zenbook Duo Specifications

The Asus Zenbook Duo also has a Ceraluminum chassis and features dual 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED touch displays with 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 CPU with integrated NPUs delivering up to 49 TOPS for AI tasks.

The laptop has 32GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It uses a 99Wh battery that is advertised to offer up to 32 hours of battery life. It measures 19.6mm in thickness and weighs 1.65kg.

Asus Zenbook A14 and Zenbook A16 Specifications

Asus Zenbook A14 and A16 use Ceraluminum chassis and are equipped with Snapdragon X2 series processors. The Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) packs up to a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, while the Zenbook A16 supports up to a Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor. The former uses 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, while the latter offers 48GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

zenbook a16 asus Zenbook A16

Photo Credit: Zenbook A16

 

Both the Zenbook A14 and the Zenbook A16 feature 70Wh battery units. Asus Zenbook A14 has a 14-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Zenbook A16 boasts a 16.0-inch,3K resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zenbook A14 weighs 0.98kg, while the Zenbook A16 measures 1.2 kg.

Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 16 Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 up to Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor with 16GB DDR5 onboard RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It has a 14.0-inch WUXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Asus Vivobook 16, on the other hand, also runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB DDR5 on board and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It flaunts a 16.0-inch, WUXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Both Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 feature 70Wh battery units. The Asus Vivobook 14 measures 11.79mm in thickness and weighs 1.46Kg, while the Asus Vivobook 16 measures 17.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.88Kg.

Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16 Specifications

The new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 support up to Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processors with integrated NPUs delivering up to 49 TOPS. The former uses a 14.0-inch, WUXGA OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the latter sports a 16.0-inch WUXGA panel with the same refresh rate.

vivobook s14 Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14
Photo Credit: Asus

 

The duo packs a 70Wh battery unit and is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of battery life. They carry 16GB DDR5 on-board RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Vivobook S14 weighs 1.40Kg, while the Vivobook S16 weighs 1.70Kg. They have 17.9mm thickness.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus Zenbook S14, Asus Vivobook 14, Asus Vivobook 14 Price in India, Asus Zenbook S14 Price in India, Asus Zenbook S14 Specifications, Asus Zenbook Duo, Asus Zenbook Duo Price in India, Asus Zenbook Duo Specifications, Asus Zenbook A16, Asus Zenbook A16 Price in India, Vivobook 14 Price in India, Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Price in India, Asus Vivobook Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
New Xbox Chief Asha Sharma Says Game Pass Has Become 'Too Expensive for Players'
Former US CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo Departs Willkie, Plans to Advise Cryptocurrency Firms

Related Stories

Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Range Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X2 CPUs: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Debuts With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price in India
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Picks Up UAE's TDRA Certification, Could Launch Soon
  3. OnePlus Nord 6 Review
  4. Redmi R70 5G, R70m 5G Debut With Unisoc T8300 SoC, Up to 6,300mAh Batteries
  5. Apple Business Now Available in Over 200 Countries: What You Need to Know
  6. Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro India Launch on April 15: All You Need to Know
  7. Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Series Debuts With Intel Core Ultra, Snapdragon X2 CPUs
  8. Here's When the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) Series Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Metro 2039 Will Be Officially Revealed at Xbox First Look Event This Week
  2. OnePlus Pad Lineup Set to Expand as Company Teases Launch of New Model
  3. Resort Streaming Now on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Tamil Web Series
  4. Oppo F33 Pro Reportedly Lands on Google Play Console Shortly Before Its Launch in India
  5. Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Launched With Unisoc T8300 SoC, Up to 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Redmi K90 Max Chipset, Gaming Features and Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 Reportedly Listed on Software Testing Servers, Could Launch Soon
  8. Oppo A6s Pro Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. Former US CFTC Chair Chris Giancarlo Departs Willkie, Plans to Advise Cryptocurrency Firms
  10. Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Range Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X2 CPUs: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »