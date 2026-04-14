Asus has refreshed its Zenbook and Vivobook series in India. The company's latest additions to the Zenbook series include the Zenbook S14, powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, the Zenbook Duo, featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 CPU, the Zenbook A14 and the Zenbook A16, with Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processors, respectively. The new Vivobook family includes the Vivobook 14, Vivobook 16, Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 models. The Vivobook 14 and 16 are equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 CPU, while the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor.

Asus Zenbook S14, Zenbook Duo, Zenbook A14, Zenbook A16 Price in India

Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor is priced at Rs. 1,79,990. The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8407AA), powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, is priced at Rs. 2,99,990.

The new Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA), featuring the Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, is available for Rs. 1,85,990. The Asus Zenbook A16 (UX3607OA), powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor, is priced at Rs. 1,99,990.

Asus Vivobook Series Price in India

Moving to the Vivobook series, the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407AA) has up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 CPU, priced at Rs. 98,990. The Vivobook 16 (X1607AA) with up to Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor costs Rs. 1,01,990.

The Vivobook S14 (S3407AA), featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, is priced at Rs. 1,28,990. Finally, the Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607AA), equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 355 CPU, is priced at Rs. 1,31,990.

All new Zenbook and Vivobook models are confirmed to be available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, authorised retail partners and e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart and the Asus Eshop. They will go on sale from April 21.

Asus Zenbook S14 Specifications

Asus Zenbook S14 features a Ceraluminum chassis and offers a 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED display with up to 3K resolution. It is compatible with up to u an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU. The laptop offers up to 32GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The company has packed a 77Wh battery in the Asus Zenbook S14 that is claimed to last up to 27 hours on a single charge. It has an 11.9mm thick build and weighs 1.2kg.

Asus Zenbook Duo Specifications

The Asus Zenbook Duo also has a Ceraluminum chassis and features dual 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED touch displays with 3K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 CPU with integrated NPUs delivering up to 49 TOPS for AI tasks.

The laptop has 32GB LPDDR5X onboard RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It uses a 99Wh battery that is advertised to offer up to 32 hours of battery life. It measures 19.6mm in thickness and weighs 1.65kg.

Asus Zenbook A14 and Zenbook A16 Specifications

Asus Zenbook A14 and A16 use Ceraluminum chassis and are equipped with Snapdragon X2 series processors. The Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) packs up to a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, while the Zenbook A16 supports up to a Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor. The former uses 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, while the latter offers 48GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Photo Credit: Zenbook A16

Both the Zenbook A14 and the Zenbook A16 feature 70Wh battery units. Asus Zenbook A14 has a 14-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Zenbook A16 boasts a 16.0-inch,3K resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zenbook A14 weighs 0.98kg, while the Zenbook A16 measures 1.2 kg.

Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 16 Specifications

Asus Vivobook 14 up to Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor with 16GB DDR5 onboard RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It has a 14.0-inch WUXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Asus Vivobook 16, on the other hand, also runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB DDR5 on board and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It flaunts a 16.0-inch, WUXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Both Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 feature 70Wh battery units. The Asus Vivobook 14 measures 11.79mm in thickness and weighs 1.46Kg, while the Asus Vivobook 16 measures 17.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.88Kg.

Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16 Specifications

The new Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 support up to Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processors with integrated NPUs delivering up to 49 TOPS. The former uses a 14.0-inch, WUXGA OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the latter sports a 16.0-inch WUXGA panel with the same refresh rate.

Asus Vivobook S14

Photo Credit: Asus

The duo packs a 70Wh battery unit and is claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of battery life. They carry 16GB DDR5 on-board RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Vivobook S14 weighs 1.40Kg, while the Vivobook S16 weighs 1.70Kg. They have 17.9mm thickness.