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Asus Zenbook S14 (2026) First Impressions

The Asus Zenbook S14 comes with a premium and lightweight design. Check out the first impressions to know more about the device.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 April 2026 14:04 IST
Asus Zenbook S14 (2026) First Impressions
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Highlights
  • The Asus Zenbook S14 comes with a premium design 
  • The laptop features the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 SoC 
  • The device comes with a 3K OLED display
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Asus has finally launched its most anticipated laptop of 2026, the latest Zenbook S14 series. The latest laptop from the brand features a premium design language and top-of-the-line specifications. The laptop also features some handy upgrades over its predecessor, making it a more complete laptop. You also get a brighter OLED touchscreen, a larger battery, a lighter design, and more. I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know. 

Starting with the pricing, the Asus Zenbook S14 (2026) is priced at Rs. 1,79,990 and will be available for purchase on both online and offline platforms. 

2 Asus Zenbook S14 (2026)

The Asus Zenbook S14 (2026) is available in two different colour options.

 

Let's start with the design first. Asus is typically known for offering a premium design for its Zenbook series, and the latest model from the brand is no different. The laptop is made using the Ceraluminium material, which has been a staple for the Zenbook series. The company has made sure to make it lighter and thinner than its predecessor. 

The Zenbook S14 (2026) is available in two colour options: Scandinavian White and Antrim Grey. I got the latter for review, and it sure looks premium and minimal at first glance. The lid feels solid with no noticeable flex. 

3 Asus Zenbook S14 (2026)

The laptop features a 14.0-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display with up to 1100nits of peak brightness.

 

The laptop is just 12.9mm thin at its thickest point and weighs only 1.2kg, making it one of the lightest and slimmest laptops available in this price segment. Moreover, the brand has made sure to add plenty of ports, despite offering such a slim profile. You get two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an audio jack on the left side. On the right, the laptops come with a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port. 

Coming to the display, the Asus Zenbook S14 is loaded with a 14.0-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. The display comes with 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1100 nits of peak brightness, anti-glare protection, a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and more. The display looks crisp on first impressions, and we will talk more about it in our in-depth review.

4 Asus Zenbook S14 (2026)

The device comes with a backlit keyboard and a large touchpad.

 

The laptop also comes equipped with a backlit keyboard and a large touchpad. The keyboard offers 1.4mm of key travel, which feels decent when typing. Moreover, the touchpad is large and offers some good gestures. 

Apart from this, the Asus Zenbook S14 features an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processor with an Intel NPU that delivers up to 50 TOPS. The laptop also comes loaded with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 and features a 77Wh battery with a 68W adapter. 

5 Asus Zenbook S14 (2026)

That said, the Asus Zenbook S14 sure looks like a product with a premium design, a bright display, and more. However, it will surely face competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, the Apple MacBook Air M4, and more. Stay tuned for our in-depth review. 

Asus Zenbook S14 Laptop

Asus Zenbook S14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1800x2880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.20 kg
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Further reading: Asus Zenbook S14 Price in India, Asus Zenbook S14 2026, Asus Zenbook S14 Specifications, Asus
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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