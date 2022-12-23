Technology News

Lenovo has unveiled two new Mini LED monitors ahead of CES 2023, which is slated to be held on January 5 in Las Vegas. Dubbed as the ThinkVision P27pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30, these monitors are said to offer 1,152 dimming zones to help minimise the blurring halo effect that appear around objects on the screen. The ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 LED monitors are available in 27-inch and 31.5-inch screen sizes, respectively. These Mini LED monitors are claimed to be made using post-consumer recycled materials.

Lenovo ThinkVision LED monitor specifications

Lenovo ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 Mini LED monitors support HDR10 and HLG formats. The display on both monitors is said to offer a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Both monitors include dual-color standards – DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB7 – to offer compatibility with graphics and video. The monitors also come with Lenovo's ThinkColour software. They are claimed to be the first Lenovo monitors with plastic-free packaging.

Additionally, these monitors can connect with USB Type-C or Thunderbolt accessories. They offer up to 40Gbps of data and video transfer through a single USB4 cable. They can also support up to two UHD monitors via daisy chain. Notably, these monitors offer up to 15W of power to smartphones and 140W to other devices. They are also said to be capable of charging more powerful laptops.

The ThinkVision Mini LED monitors offer three USB Type-C, four USB Type-A, and two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as Ethernet and DP ports.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also introduced, a new android tablet called the Tab M9. This new tablet from Lenovo comes with a 9-inch HD display with a 1,340X800-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 176ppi. It will be available in two colour options — Arctic Grey and Frost Blue — with the firm's signature dual-tone back panel design.

The storage variants for the Lenovo Tab M9 include 3GB of RAM + 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage. The tablet will come with 0.31 inches of thickness, equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC. It is likely to start shipping somewhere in the second quarter of 2023. 

 

