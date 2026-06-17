Epson Expands EcoTank Portfolio in India With 15 New Printer Models

Epson India has expanded its EcoTank portfolio with the launch of 15 new printers in India. The new lineup includes Epson EcoTank L1350, L3310, L3311, L3312, L3313, L3315, L3316, L3350, L3351, L3352, L3355, L3356, L3360, L3366 and L5390 models and is designed for students, home users, businesses and corporate customers. They offer different connectivity options and can handle functions like printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing. The new Epson printers offer printing speeds of up to 11 images per minute (ipm) for black-and-white, and up to 6ipm for colour. The new series includes a user-replaceable Maintenance Box. The Epson EcoTank L3360 and L5390 feature 1.44-inch colour LCD panels.

Epson EcoTank Printers Price in India

The new printer models from Epson includes the EcoTank L1350, L3310, L3311, L3312, L3313, L3315, L3316, L3350, L3351, L3352, L3355, L3356, L3360, L3366 and L5390. They are priced between Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 24,999 in India.

Epson EcoTank Printers Specifications

Epson India states that the new EcoTank L1350, L3310, L3311, L3312, L3313, L3315, L3316, L3350, L3351, L3352, L3355, L3356, L3360, L3366 and L5390 printer models feature a refreshed compact design. They deliver print speeds of up to 11ipm in black and white printing and 6ipm in colour printing.

Latest Epson EcoTank printers are claimed to deliver black ink yields of up to 4,700 pages and colour ink yields of up to 7,500 pages. The company has also introduced a user-replaceable Maintenance Box with these models, with a yield of up to 35,000 sheets.

The company says that the new Epson EcoTank series has a warranty of up to one year or 50,000 pages, whichever comes first. Select models, including the Epson EcoTank L3360 and EcoTank L5390, feature a 1.44-inch colour LCD panel.

The Epson EcoTank L5390 is a premium model in the lineup, and it includes an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) and Ethernet connectivity.