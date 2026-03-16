Colour printers use and blend different ink tones to produce a wide range of colours on a printed page. Recently, the colour printer product category has evolved a lot, with many of the latest models providing high-quality photo prints. Most of the recent models have advanced printing features and multiple connectivity options. They also support different functions such as printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing. When selecting a colour printer, you have to decide between an inkjet printer, which uses liquid ink and a laser printer, which uses toner to produce prints. The suitable option can be picked based on your printing needs and how often you print.

Here we have listed some of the best colour printers available in India for home use. The list includes popular offerings by brands such as HP, Canon, Brother, and others. Readers can compare their core specifications, features, and prices before making the payments.

HP Smart Tank 589

The HP Smart Tank 589 is a colour inkjet all-in-one printer currently available in India. This machine, designed for home and small office use, is useful for printing, scanning, and copying. It provides Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. The printing speed is advertised at up to 30 pages per minute in black. When taking colour prints, the printer is said to offer up to 24 pages per minute. It features a 100-sheet input tray and a 30-sheet output tray. It supports various media sizes like A4, B5, A6, DL envelopes, and legal paper.

The HP Smart Tank 589 uses HP GT53XL Black and HP GT52 Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow ink bottles. It is claimed to offer a page yield of up to 4,000 black prints and 6,000 colour prints. It has low-ink sensors and guided buttons for operation. It boasts a 33-segment display and a 1.2-inch icon LCD screen. The Smart Tank 589 is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 as well as macOS 10.15, 11, and 12.

HP Smart Tank 589 Price in India

The HP Smart Tank 589 is currently available for purchase in India through Amazon for Rs. 12,999

HP Color LaserJet Pro 3303sdw

The HP Color LaserJet Pro 3303sdw is another colour laser printer sold by HP in India. This model is suitable for both business and home users and supports printing, scanning, and copying. You will get Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity options in this model. It is compatible with PCs, laptops, and smartphones. About speed, this model offers up to 25 pages per minute for both black and colour prints.

Users can also use automatic duplex printing in this model. It has a built-in Auto Document Feeder (ADF) and boasts a touchscreen interface. Users can avail scan to email, scan to PDF, and direct scanning via a front USB flash drive port.

HP Color LaserJet Pro 3303sdw Price in India

The HP Color LaserJet Pro 3303sdw is priced at Rs. 56,990 in India, and it is sold via the company's website and online platforms.

Canon Pixma MegaTank G4770

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 is a colour inkjet printer designed for both home and home office use. You will get print, scan, copy, and fax functions in this device. It also offers Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity options. It also supports AirPrint, Mopria, and direct wireless printing

Users can avail the maximum print speed of 11 images per minute for monochrome printing in this model. For colour printing, the Canon Pixma MegaTank G4770 offers a speed of 6 images per minute, with a print resolution of 4,800x1,200 dpi. The machine includes a scanner with 600x1,200 dpi resolution and a 35-sheet Auto Document Feeder (ADF). It is compatible with various media sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, Letter, Legal, envelopes, and more. It has a 100-sheet A4 input capacity and paper thickness support from 64 to 275 GSM.

The Canon Pixma MegaTank G4770 has a refillable ink tank system and uses GI-71 Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black ink bottles. It is advertised to provide a page yield of up to 6000 prints for black ink and 7700 prints for colour.

Canon Pixma MegaTank G4770 Price in India

You can buy the Canon Pixma MegaTank G4770 for Rs. 18,990 via e-commerce platforms in India.

HP Smart Tank 675

The HP Smart Tank 675 is an all-in-one inkjet printer suitable for your home printing needs. Like the other models in this list, this supports print, scan, and copy functions. It employs HP's in-house Thermal Inkjet technology and supports automatic duplex printing. Users can avail up to 12 pages per minute printing speed in this model for black printing. For colour printing, the speed offered is 7 pages per minute.

HP Smart Tank 675

Photo Credit: HP

The HP Smart Tank 675 provides a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages. It has dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct connectivity and supports mobile printing via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP Print Service Plugin for Android. This can be performed through the HP Smart app as well. This machine has four ink bottles with pigment-based black and dye-based colour inks and provides up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi print resolution for black and 4,800 x 1,200 dpi for colour. It boasts a 150-sheet input tray, a 100-sheet output tray, and a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 dpi optical resolution.

HP Smart Tank 675 Printer Price in India

You can buy the HP Smart Tank 675 printer for Rs. 18,699, and it is available via the company's website and e-commerce websites.

Epson Ecotank L6460 A4

The Epson EcoTank L6460 is another solid option for all your printing needs in both home and small business. This inkjet all-in-one printer supports printing, scanning, and copying. It has a refillable ink tank and offers Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile app control. You can avail manual duplex printing in this model, which is convenient and cost-effective for high-volume printing. You will get a print speed of up to 37 pages per minute in black and white in this model. For colour printing, the speed is 17 pages per minute with a print resolution of 4,800 × 1,200 dpi. It has an approximate cost per page is Rs. 0.12 for black and white prints (ISO standard).

The Epson EcoTank L6460 supports various page sizes such as A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, and DL envelopes. This model features a flatbed scanner. It weighs 9.6 kg and is claimed to handle over 300 pages per month.

Epson Ecotank L6460 A4 Price in India

Epson Ecotank L6460 A4 costs Rs. 24,999, and you can purchase the printer it via Amazon.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW

The last model in this list is the Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW. This inkjet all-in-one printer supports printing, scanning, and copying for all home and office uses. It has dual-band Wi-Fi and USB connectivity options. Mobile printing can be enabled through the Brother Mobile Connect for Android and iOS smartphones. The printer features a flatbed scanner with an optical resolution of up to 1200x2400 dpi. This model supports auto-duplex and borderless printing.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW

Photo Credit: Brother

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW delivers maximum print speeds of 27 ppm for monochrome and 11 ppm for colour, with a maximum print resolution of 1200 × 6000 dpi for both black and colour. It supports various media sizes, like A4, Letter, Legal, Folio, Executive, B5, A5, A6, various photo sizes, index cards, and envelopes. The printer offers a maximum paper thickness of 220 GSM and features a 150-sheet input tray. It uses BTD100 ink bottles with yields of 15,000 pages for black and 5,000 pages for each colour.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW Price in India

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW is priced at Rs. 16,499 in India