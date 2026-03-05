Technology News
English Edition

Best Colour Printers Under Rs 20,000 in India From Brands Like HP, Canon and More

Most of these models support mobile printing and are designed to handle moderate monthly workloads efficiently.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 19:13 IST
Best Colour Printers Under Rs 20,000 in India From Brands Like HP, Canon and More

Photo Credit: HP

The printers in the list feature refillable ink systems for lower running costs

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP Smart Tank 675 supports automatic duplex printing and Wi-Fi
  • HP Smart Tank 580 offers wireless printing and a 3,000-page duty cycle
  • Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 delivers high page yields with GI-71 inks
Advertisement

Colour printers have become a common choice for homes, students, and small offices that need to print documents and photos regularly. In the under Rs. 20,000 price segment, several brands offer ink tank printers with lower running costs, wireless connectivity, and multifunction features such as printing, scanning, and copying. These printers are designed to handle everyday workloads while delivering good print speeds and high-resolution colour output. In this list, we highlight some of the best colour printers available in India under Rs. 20,000 from brands such as HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson.

Best Colour Printers Under Rs 20,000 in India

Options like the HP Smart Tank 675, HP Smart Tank 580, Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780, Brother DCP-T535DW, and Epson EcoTank L3250 combine refillable ink systems, wireless printing, and practical features suited for everyday home and office use.

HP Smart Tank 675 Printer

The HP Smart Tank 675 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for small teams and hybrid offices. It supports print, scan, and copy functions and has a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages, with a recommended print volume of 400 to 800 pages for up to three users. The printer uses HP Thermal Inkjet technology and supports automatic duplex printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 12 pages per minute for black and 7 pages per minute for colour under ISO standards, with draft speeds reaching 22 ppm for black and 21 ppm for colour.hp printer hp inline1 hp

The printer offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile printing support via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, the HP Print Service Plugin for Android, and the HP Smart app. It uses four ink bottles with pigment-based black and dye-based colour inks, delivering print resolution up to 1200 x 1200 dpi for black and 4800 x 1200 dpi for colour. The device includes a 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray, a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 dpi optical resolution, and copy speeds of up to 11 copies per minute.

 

HP Smart Tank 675 Printer Price in India

The HP Smart Tank 675 printer is currently available in India at a price of Rs. 19,699.

HP Smart Tank 580 Printer

The HP Smart Tank 580 is an all-in-one inkjet printer built for home users, students, and small teams of up to three people. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, with a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages and a recommended print volume of 400 to 800 pages. The printer delivers speeds of up to 12 pages per minute for black prints and 5 pages per minute for colour, while draft speeds can reach 22 ppm for black and 16 ppm for colour. It uses HP Thermal Inkjet technology and supports manual duplex printing.hp printer hp inline2 1 hp

For connectivity, the printer includes built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct and supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP Print Service Plugin for Android. It offers print resolution up to 1200 x 1200 dpi for black and 4800 x 1200 dpi for colour. The device features a 100-sheet input tray, a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 dpi resolution, and copying speeds of up to 10 copies per minute.

 

HP Smart Tank 580 Printer Price in India

The HP Smart Tank 580 printer is listed in India at Rs. 14,499.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 is an all-in-one inkjet printer intended for high-volume home and small office environments, offering printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages and uses refillable GI-71 ink bottles for cost-efficient printing. The printer produces speeds of around 11 images per minute for black and 6 images per minute for colour, supports automatic two-sided printing, and provides a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 × 1200 dpi.canon printer canon inline 1 canon

The device features a flatbed scanner with an automatic document feeder and an optical scan resolution of up to 600 × 1200 dpi. It can make up to 99 copies at a time and includes a 100-sheet rear input tray along with a 35-sheet ADF. Connectivity options include USB and Wi-Fi, with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and Canon PRINT app. The GI-71 ink bottles deliver page yields of up to 6,000 pages in black and 7,700 pages in colour.

 

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 Printer Price in India

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 printer presently costs Rs. 19,499.

Brother DCP-T535DW Printer

The Brother DCP-T535DW is an ink tank multifunction printer designed for home users and small offices, combining printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It delivers printing speeds of up to 16 images per minute for black-and-white documents and up to 9 images per minute for colour prints. The device supports automatic duplex printing for plain and recycled paper and offers a maximum print resolution of up to 1200 × 6000 dpi on Windows. It accommodates various paper sizes such as A4, Letter, Legal, and photo formats, with a 150-sheet input tray and an output capacity of up to 50 sheets.brother printer brother inline 1 bother

The printer includes a flatbed scanner capable of optical scanning at up to 1200 × 2400 dpi, with interpolated resolution reaching up to 19200 × 19200 dpi. It enables colour and monochrome copying with support for up to 99 copies and scaling between 25 and 400 percent. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, supported by wireless security protocols including WPA2 and WPA3. Additional features include a one-line LCD panel, 128MB memory, and compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS platforms.

 

Brother DCP-T535DW Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-T535DW printer price in India is currently set at Rs. 16,499.

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a multifunction ink tank printer designed for home and small office environments, offering printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It features Epson's PrecisionCore print head technology and supports a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 × 1200 dpi. The printer can reach draft print speeds of up to 33 pages per minute for black documents and 20 pages per minute for colour, while ISO speeds are rated at up to 15 images per minute for black and 8 images per minute for colour. The first page is produced in approximately 10 seconds for black prints and 16 seconds for colour.epson printer epson inline 1 epson

The device is equipped with a flatbed scanner that uses a CIS sensor and provides optical scanning resolution of up to 1200 × 2400 dpi, supporting documents up to A4 size. It utilises Epson's EcoTank refillable ink system, delivering yields of up to 4,500 pages for black ink and around 7,500 pages for each colour bottle. Wireless and mobile printing are supported through Epson iPrint, Epson Email Print, Remote Print Driver, and the Epson Smart Panel app, allowing users to print directly from smartphones and computers.

 

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Printer Price in India

In India, the current price of the Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 printer is Rs. 14,299.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: HP Smart Tank 580 Printer, Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 Printer, Brother DCP-T535DW Printer, Epson Ecotank L3250 A4, Best Colour Printers Under Rs 20000, Best Colour Printers in India, HP, Canon, Brother, Epson
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store
Best Colour Printers Under Rs 20,000 in India From Brands Like HP, Canon and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With a Larger Battery, Faster Charging
  3. Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant, OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 Model
  4. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  5. Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Features Compared
  6. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  7. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  8. WhatsApp Plus Could Soon Let You Pay to Access These Features
  9. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Hints at the Presence of This Phone 3 Feature
  10. Google Just Dropped the Fastest Gemini 3 Series AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months
  2. OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store
  3. OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 AI Model Launch Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant
  4. Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
  5. Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?
  6. Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?
  7. Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?
  8. WhatsApp Plus Paid Subscription Reportedly in Development With Additional Customisation Options, Up to 20 Pinned Chats
  9. Samsung Patent Hints at Potential Clamshell-Style Foldable With Two Cover Displays
  10. Google Introduces Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite as Its Fastest and Most Cost-Efficient AI Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »