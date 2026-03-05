Colour printers have become a common choice for homes, students, and small offices that need to print documents and photos regularly. In the under Rs. 20,000 price segment, several brands offer ink tank printers with lower running costs, wireless connectivity, and multifunction features such as printing, scanning, and copying. These printers are designed to handle everyday workloads while delivering good print speeds and high-resolution colour output. In this list, we highlight some of the best colour printers available in India under Rs. 20,000 from brands such as HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson.

Best Colour Printers Under Rs 20,000 in India

Options like the HP Smart Tank 675, HP Smart Tank 580, Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780, Brother DCP-T535DW, and Epson EcoTank L3250 combine refillable ink systems, wireless printing, and practical features suited for everyday home and office use.

HP Smart Tank 675 Printer

The HP Smart Tank 675 is an all-in-one inkjet printer designed for small teams and hybrid offices. It supports print, scan, and copy functions and has a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages, with a recommended print volume of 400 to 800 pages for up to three users. The printer uses HP Thermal Inkjet technology and supports automatic duplex printing. It delivers print speeds of up to 12 pages per minute for black and 7 pages per minute for colour under ISO standards, with draft speeds reaching 22 ppm for black and 21 ppm for colour.

The printer offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and mobile printing support via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, the HP Print Service Plugin for Android, and the HP Smart app. It uses four ink bottles with pigment-based black and dye-based colour inks, delivering print resolution up to 1200 x 1200 dpi for black and 4800 x 1200 dpi for colour. The device includes a 150-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray, a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 dpi optical resolution, and copy speeds of up to 11 copies per minute.

HP Smart Tank 675 Printer Price in India

The HP Smart Tank 675 printer is currently available in India at a price of Rs. 19,699.

HP Smart Tank 580 Printer

The HP Smart Tank 580 is an all-in-one inkjet printer built for home users, students, and small teams of up to three people. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, with a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages and a recommended print volume of 400 to 800 pages. The printer delivers speeds of up to 12 pages per minute for black prints and 5 pages per minute for colour, while draft speeds can reach 22 ppm for black and 16 ppm for colour. It uses HP Thermal Inkjet technology and supports manual duplex printing.

For connectivity, the printer includes built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct and supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and the HP Print Service Plugin for Android. It offers print resolution up to 1200 x 1200 dpi for black and 4800 x 1200 dpi for colour. The device features a 100-sheet input tray, a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 dpi resolution, and copying speeds of up to 10 copies per minute.

HP Smart Tank 580 Printer Price in India

The HP Smart Tank 580 printer is listed in India at Rs. 14,499.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 is an all-in-one inkjet printer intended for high-volume home and small office environments, offering printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages and uses refillable GI-71 ink bottles for cost-efficient printing. The printer produces speeds of around 11 images per minute for black and 6 images per minute for colour, supports automatic two-sided printing, and provides a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 × 1200 dpi.

The device features a flatbed scanner with an automatic document feeder and an optical scan resolution of up to 600 × 1200 dpi. It can make up to 99 copies at a time and includes a 100-sheet rear input tray along with a 35-sheet ADF. Connectivity options include USB and Wi-Fi, with support for AirPrint, Mopria, and Canon PRINT app. The GI-71 ink bottles deliver page yields of up to 6,000 pages in black and 7,700 pages in colour.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 Printer Price in India

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 printer presently costs Rs. 19,499.

Brother DCP-T535DW Printer

The Brother DCP-T535DW is an ink tank multifunction printer designed for home users and small offices, combining printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It delivers printing speeds of up to 16 images per minute for black-and-white documents and up to 9 images per minute for colour prints. The device supports automatic duplex printing for plain and recycled paper and offers a maximum print resolution of up to 1200 × 6000 dpi on Windows. It accommodates various paper sizes such as A4, Letter, Legal, and photo formats, with a 150-sheet input tray and an output capacity of up to 50 sheets.

The printer includes a flatbed scanner capable of optical scanning at up to 1200 × 2400 dpi, with interpolated resolution reaching up to 19200 × 19200 dpi. It enables colour and monochrome copying with support for up to 99 copies and scaling between 25 and 400 percent. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Hi-Speed USB 2.0, supported by wireless security protocols including WPA2 and WPA3. Additional features include a one-line LCD panel, 128MB memory, and compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS platforms.

Brother DCP-T535DW Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-T535DW printer price in India is currently set at Rs. 16,499.

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a multifunction ink tank printer designed for home and small office environments, offering printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. It features Epson's PrecisionCore print head technology and supports a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 × 1200 dpi. The printer can reach draft print speeds of up to 33 pages per minute for black documents and 20 pages per minute for colour, while ISO speeds are rated at up to 15 images per minute for black and 8 images per minute for colour. The first page is produced in approximately 10 seconds for black prints and 16 seconds for colour.

The device is equipped with a flatbed scanner that uses a CIS sensor and provides optical scanning resolution of up to 1200 × 2400 dpi, supporting documents up to A4 size. It utilises Epson's EcoTank refillable ink system, delivering yields of up to 4,500 pages for black ink and around 7,500 pages for each colour bottle. Wireless and mobile printing are supported through Epson iPrint, Epson Email Print, Remote Print Driver, and the Epson Smart Panel app, allowing users to print directly from smartphones and computers.

Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Printer Price in India

In India, the current price of the Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 printer is Rs. 14,299.