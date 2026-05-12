Google on Tuesday unveiled the Googlebook, its new category of laptops, during the Android Show I/O Edition. The latest AI-focused laptops designed on Gemini Intelligence combine Google's app store and browser. The newly launched devices are compatible with Android smartphones and feature Magic Pointer, which offers quick access to Gemini. It will also allow users to view files from their phone right from a Googlebook's file browser. The launch of Googlebook marks Google's broader push toward AI and Gemini integration, and this initiative comes more than 15 years after the launch of Chromebooks.

Googlebook Launch Timeline, Expected OEM Partners

The pricing and detailed specifications of the Googlebook are not revealed yet, but the company confirmed that the devices will be available later "this fall", which means we will learn more about these devices in the coming months.

Google announced that it is working with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to make the first generation of Googlebook laptops.

Googlebook Features, Specifications

The upcoming Googlebook laptops will feature the company's Chrome browser and the Google Play Store. It will come with an unspecified "modern OS", but it's currently unclear whether this is Google's Aluminium OS that is in development at the company. The new laptops are claimed to be the first laptops designed from the ground up for Gemini Intelligence.

One of the key highlights of the new Googlebook laptops is Google's Magic Pointer. This feature, built with the Google DeepMind team, allows users to access the Gemini with a few taps. By wiggling the cursor, users can get contextual Gemini-powered suggestions directly on screen. This facility allows users to point at a date in an email to set up a meeting, or select two images to instantly visualise them together.

Googlebook

Photo Credit: Google

Further, Googlebooks has a Gemini-backed "Create your Widget" feature that lets users create custom widgets just by prompting. Gemini can search the internet or connect to Google apps like Gmail and Calendar, to create a personalised dashboard. For instance, Google says users organising a family trip can keep booking details and a countdown in a single widget on the desktop.

Googlebook is compatible with Android phones, and the company states that the new laptops will make switching between laptop and phone convenient. Users can access apps directly from their Android smartphones, right on the laptop, without downloading separate versions for the laptop. This would let users order food from the phone app directly from the laptop screen without even taking the phone out.

These Googlebook laptops are also confirmed to have Quick Access, a feature that enables users to view, search, and insert files stored on their Android phones directly from the laptop's file browser without requiring manual transfers.

The company says the upcoming devices will feature premium materials and will be offered in different shapes and sizes. The Googlebook laptops will also have a distinctive Glowbar design element, which was shown off at the live event.