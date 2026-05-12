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  • India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC

India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC

Oppo's market share in India saw the biggest jump, as it rose to 17.1 percent in Q1 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 17:18 IST
India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC

Vivo had a market share of 19.6 percent in India in Q1

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi and Poco together ranked fourth on the list in Q1
  • Vivo retained its lead with a 19.6 percent market share in India
  • OnePlus saw the biggest decline of 32 percent from Q1 2025
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The smartphone market in India saw a sharp decline in shipments in Q1 2026, compared with the same period last year, according to data provided by the International Data Corporation (IDC). Anticipating a rise in smartphone prices due to increasing costs of memory and storage components because of the AI-fuelled shortage, OEMs reportedly began shipping the devices early. However, this was met with a subdued consumer demand. Along with this, the company has shared the list of the top 10 best-performing smartphone brands in India. Vivo retained the top position, followed by Samsung.

India Saw 31 Million Smartphone Shipments in Q1 2026

According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India recorded 31 million smartphone shipments in Q1, marking a sharp decline of 4.1 percent from the same period last year. The report highlighted that this could be because, in anticipation of rising manufacturing costs, leading to an increase in prices of phones, brands began stocking inventory.

VoltIdc Smartphone Tracker Discussion
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However, the consumer sentiment remained subdued because of the post-festive slowdown, as most consumers purchase new smartphones during the festive season due to limited-period discounts and offers. On top of this, the smartphone prices have increased, resulting in a cautious spending sentiment, as per IDC's analysis.

india smartphone market idc inline IDC Top 10 Phone Brands Q1

Top 10 phone brands in Q1 according to IDC
Photo Credit: IDC

 

While the total number of smartphone shipments in India declined, the total value of handsets grew by 5.8 percent in Q1, IDC highlighted. This reflects that the Indian consumers now prefer more expensive handsets, instead of budget phones. IDC said that this also underscores “India's ongoing shift from volume-led to value-driven growth”.

This shift, instead of being driven by aspirations, is reportedly being fuelled by necessity. OEMs have continued to rely on budget handsets. However, they are now staring at reduced margins and “reduced market viability” because of rising manufacturing costs. The average selling price of phones grew by 10.4 percent to $302 (about Rs. 29,000).

As previously mentioned, IDC has also shared the list of the top 10 best-performing smartphone brands in India. Vivo topped the list with a market share of 19.6 percent, followed by Samsung, commanding a market share of 17.1 percent. Third on the list was Oppo, with a market share of 15.3 percent, recording the highest increase of 22 percent from last year among the lot.

The combined market share of Xiaomi and Poco was at 12.2 percent, making it the fourth-largest brand in terms of market share in Q1 2026. According to IDC's list, which lists out individual brands, Apple commanded a market share of 9.4 percent and was ranked in fourth position, followed by Motorola, which recorded a rise of 14 percent, to capture an 8.9 percent market share. Realme took the sixth spot with an 8.8 percent market share, while iQOO and OnePlus took the ninth and 10th spots, with 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent market shares, respectively.

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Further reading: IDC Smartphone Tracker, IDC, Vivo, Xiaomi, Poco, Oppo, OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC
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