The smartphone market in India saw a sharp decline in shipments in Q1 2026, compared with the same period last year, according to data provided by the International Data Corporation (IDC). Anticipating a rise in smartphone prices due to increasing costs of memory and storage components because of the AI-fuelled shortage, OEMs reportedly began shipping the devices early. However, this was met with a subdued consumer demand. Along with this, the company has shared the list of the top 10 best-performing smartphone brands in India. Vivo retained the top position, followed by Samsung.

India Saw 31 Million Smartphone Shipments in Q1 2026

According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India recorded 31 million smartphone shipments in Q1, marking a sharp decline of 4.1 percent from the same period last year. The report highlighted that this could be because, in anticipation of rising manufacturing costs, leading to an increase in prices of phones, brands began stocking inventory.

However, the consumer sentiment remained subdued because of the post-festive slowdown, as most consumers purchase new smartphones during the festive season due to limited-period discounts and offers. On top of this, the smartphone prices have increased, resulting in a cautious spending sentiment, as per IDC's analysis.

Top 10 phone brands in Q1 according to IDC

Photo Credit: IDC

While the total number of smartphone shipments in India declined, the total value of handsets grew by 5.8 percent in Q1, IDC highlighted. This reflects that the Indian consumers now prefer more expensive handsets, instead of budget phones. IDC said that this also underscores “India's ongoing shift from volume-led to value-driven growth”.

This shift, instead of being driven by aspirations, is reportedly being fuelled by necessity. OEMs have continued to rely on budget handsets. However, they are now staring at reduced margins and “reduced market viability” because of rising manufacturing costs. The average selling price of phones grew by 10.4 percent to $302 (about Rs. 29,000).

As previously mentioned, IDC has also shared the list of the top 10 best-performing smartphone brands in India. Vivo topped the list with a market share of 19.6 percent, followed by Samsung, commanding a market share of 17.1 percent. Third on the list was Oppo, with a market share of 15.3 percent, recording the highest increase of 22 percent from last year among the lot.

The combined market share of Xiaomi and Poco was at 12.2 percent, making it the fourth-largest brand in terms of market share in Q1 2026. According to IDC's list, which lists out individual brands, Apple commanded a market share of 9.4 percent and was ranked in fourth position, followed by Motorola, which recorded a rise of 14 percent, to capture an 8.9 percent market share. Realme took the sixth spot with an 8.8 percent market share, while iQOO and OnePlus took the ninth and 10th spots, with 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent market shares, respectively.