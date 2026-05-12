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Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Android Show: I/O Edition will be streaming live on YouTube and the Google website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 18:18 IST
Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Google

Google is likely to preview the Android 17 in the Google Android Show I/O Edition

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Highlights
  • Android Show: I/O Edition will take place today
  • Google hasn't provided any particular details about what it is bringing a
  • This year’s event is expected to showcase the next major Android update
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Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, is all set to begin on May 19. The tech giant is expected to unveil its latest advancements in software, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Android ecosystem at this year's annual developer conference. Ahead of the main conference, Google is hosting a dedicated livestream event titled The Android Show: I/O Edition today, May 12. The virtual-only event is likely to preview the announcements planned for the developer conference later this month. It is expected to highlight the company's upcoming projects, including its operating system for wearables, Android XR. 

Here is all you need to know about The Android Show: I/O Edition before the live event kicks off tonight. 

The Android Show: How to Watch Live Stream?

Google's The Android Show is scheduled to take place today, May 12, at 10:00am PT (10:30am IST). This is an online-only event and will be livestreamed on YouTube and the Google event website. Interested readers can watch the event live directly from the video embedded below.

Although Google hasn't provided any particular details about what it is bringing to the Google Android Show I/O Edition event, the company is likely to offer insights into Android 17 and possible features. The upcoming operating system is expected to include new multitasking tools, screen recording options, gesture controls, app locks, and app bubbles, among others.

The Android Show: I/O Edition will likely include highlights of the upcoming features of Google Gemini. There could be new tools designed for Gemini on Android. The company is also expected to provide details about new Android ecosystem plans ahead of the Google I/O 2026. 

The tech brand is anticipated to preview new Wear OS and Android XR during the event. The company could also reveal plans for mixed reality devices and smart glasses. Google is expected to provide insights about the 'Aluminium OS' during the event. 

This year, Google I/O 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 19. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360, as we're going to cover some of the most important announcements related to AI developments from Google I/O, and what's coming to Android and Google's other operating systems in the coming months.

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Further reading: Android Show IO Edition, Google, Android Show, Android Show IO Edition 2026, Google Android Show IO Edition 2026, Android 17, Gemini, Google IO 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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