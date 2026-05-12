Technology News
English Edition

The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event

Google is making Quick Share compatible with AirDrop, and it will roll out to compatible devices throughout 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 May 2026 22:30 IST
The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event

Photo Credit: Google

For mindfulness, Google is bringing a new Pause Point feature to Android

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is also bringing new AI features in Chrome for Android
  • Android Auto is getting Immersive Navigation
  • Google is also adding several new emojis to Android
Advertisement

Google hosted The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday. This is the second consecutive year that the Mountain View-based tech giant has hosted a virtual event to share the new upgrades coming to its operating system across devices. The event was part of Google I/O, which will be separately hosted on May 19 and 20. During the Android Show, the company revealed and previewed several features that will be rolled out to Android this year; some were already announced, and some were revealed for the first time. Let's go through the biggest announcements.

The Biggest Hits of The Android Show: I/O Edition

To be clear, most of the announcements made at the Android Show are already public knowledge due to the preponed development cycle of Google's operating system. However, those who never installed the beta versions were able to see these features in action for the first time. One of the most notable features was Google's Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability support.

VoltThe Android Show Discussion
Explore More...

This was first reported in January, followed by Google teasing it the next month. As the name suggests, the new feature makes Quick Share compatible with AirDrop, allowing users to quickly share a file from an Android device to an iPhone. This will start rolling out with the Pixel 10 series, and will be expanded to select Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor models this year.

Additionally, those without a compatible device can now use Quick Share on any Android phone to generate a QR code, which will let them instantly share files with iOS devices via the cloud. Google is also planning to make the tool available inside third-party apps, including WhatsApp.

Now, onto something new. Next month, the tech giant will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) features in Chrome for Android. Earlier this year, the Chrome browser received several new Gemini features, which are now being integrated into the mobile app. Powered by Gemini 3.1, users will soon be able to ask the chatbot questions about the webpages, summarise long articles, and get explanations for complex topics without having to switch between apps.

It also gets agentic capabilities and can add events to the user's calendar, add recipes to Keep, or find specific information in Gmail. With Nano Banana, users can also create personalised visuals or customise images from the web. Google is also bringing auto browse, an AI agent that can handle multi-step tasks, such as shopping, filling forms, and booking, by navigating websites on behalf of the user. Notably, auto browse will not be available in India during the initial rollout.

Coming to Android Auto, the tech giant is adding several new features. Google is redesigning the operating system to bring edge-to-edge Google Maps to the dashboard and Material 3 Expressive design language to the car. This means infotainment systems will get expressive fonts, smoother animations, and new wallpapers.

The biggest highlight is Immersive Navigation. It is a vivid 3D view in Google Maps that shows buildings, overpasses, and terrain. While users are driving, it will automatically highlight lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs to help eliminate confusion. Apart from this, for the first time, Android Auto is also adding support for YouTube videos and similar apps. Users, when parked, can watch up to 60fps full-HD videos in compatible vehicles later this year. Some of the brands that will bring this support to their cars include BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

Notably, when users switch gears from parked to drive, the videos seamlessly transition to audio-only in apps that support background audio. Android Auto is also getting support for Dolby Atmos in select vehicles and Gemini Intelligence tools.

Moving on, Google is also bringing several new emojis to Android, and the company is redesigning multiple existing emojis. The new emojis are first coming to compatible Pixel devices.

Google is also bringing Screen Reactions to Android. It is a new social media-focused tool that lets users record themselves and their screen at the same time. This way, users can overlay their reactions and responses directly onto the clip. This will also come to Pixel devices first this summer.

The tech giant has also partnered with Meta to make it easier to share their photos on Instagram. Android on flagship smartphones will soon offer ultra HDR capture, built-in video stabilisation and night sight support when uploading images to the social media platform. The company is also closely integrating the Edits app with Android.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Android Show, Google IO, Google, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony Bravia 3II Lineup Launched in India With XR Processor, 120Hz 4K Display: Price, Features

Related Stories

The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  2. SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India
  3. Here's When the Realme 16T 5G Will Launch in India
  4. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Could Arrive in These Colour Options
  5. The Android Show I/O Edition: This Is What Google Is Bringing to Its OS
#Latest Stories
  1. The Android Show I/O Edition: Know the Biggest Announcements Made at the Google Event
  2. The Android Show I/O Edition: Google Showcases Gemini Intelligence on Android With New AI-Backed Widget Creation Tool
  3. Google Unveils New Googlebook Laptops With Gemini Intelligence, Magic Pointer and Glowbar Design
  4. Artemis 2 Commander Reid Wiseman Teams Up With Astrophotographer for Rare Lunar Mission Photos
  5. Sony's Upcoming 'The ColleXion Headphones' Spotted With Revamped Hinge Mechanism in New Leak
  6. EBay Spurns GameStop’s Bid as ‘Neither Credible nor Attractive’
  7. Google's Android Show I/O Edition: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Sony Bravia 3II Lineup Launched in India With XR Processor, 120Hz 4K Display: Price, Features
  9. Shift Up Says It Will Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2 to Reach Broad Audience From Day One
  10. India’s Smartphone Market Declined by 4.1 Percent in Q1 2026 Amidst Low Consumer Demand, RAM Shortage: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »