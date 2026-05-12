Google hosted The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday. This is the second consecutive year that the Mountain View-based tech giant has hosted a virtual event to share the new upgrades coming to its operating system across devices. The event was part of Google I/O, which will be separately hosted on May 19 and 20. During the Android Show, the company revealed and previewed several features that will be rolled out to Android this year; some were already announced, and some were revealed for the first time. Let's go through the biggest announcements.

The Biggest Hits of The Android Show: I/O Edition

To be clear, most of the announcements made at the Android Show are already public knowledge due to the preponed development cycle of Google's operating system. However, those who never installed the beta versions were able to see these features in action for the first time. One of the most notable features was Google's Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability support.

This was first reported in January, followed by Google teasing it the next month. As the name suggests, the new feature makes Quick Share compatible with AirDrop, allowing users to quickly share a file from an Android device to an iPhone. This will start rolling out with the Pixel 10 series, and will be expanded to select Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor models this year.

Additionally, those without a compatible device can now use Quick Share on any Android phone to generate a QR code, which will let them instantly share files with iOS devices via the cloud. Google is also planning to make the tool available inside third-party apps, including WhatsApp.

Now, onto something new. Next month, the tech giant will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) features in Chrome for Android. Earlier this year, the Chrome browser received several new Gemini features, which are now being integrated into the mobile app. Powered by Gemini 3.1, users will soon be able to ask the chatbot questions about the webpages, summarise long articles, and get explanations for complex topics without having to switch between apps.

It also gets agentic capabilities and can add events to the user's calendar, add recipes to Keep, or find specific information in Gmail. With Nano Banana, users can also create personalised visuals or customise images from the web. Google is also bringing auto browse, an AI agent that can handle multi-step tasks, such as shopping, filling forms, and booking, by navigating websites on behalf of the user. Notably, auto browse will not be available in India during the initial rollout.

Coming to Android Auto, the tech giant is adding several new features. Google is redesigning the operating system to bring edge-to-edge Google Maps to the dashboard and Material 3 Expressive design language to the car. This means infotainment systems will get expressive fonts, smoother animations, and new wallpapers.

The biggest highlight is Immersive Navigation. It is a vivid 3D view in Google Maps that shows buildings, overpasses, and terrain. While users are driving, it will automatically highlight lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs to help eliminate confusion. Apart from this, for the first time, Android Auto is also adding support for YouTube videos and similar apps. Users, when parked, can watch up to 60fps full-HD videos in compatible vehicles later this year. Some of the brands that will bring this support to their cars include BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

Notably, when users switch gears from parked to drive, the videos seamlessly transition to audio-only in apps that support background audio. Android Auto is also getting support for Dolby Atmos in select vehicles and Gemini Intelligence tools.

Moving on, Google is also bringing several new emojis to Android, and the company is redesigning multiple existing emojis. The new emojis are first coming to compatible Pixel devices.

Google is also bringing Screen Reactions to Android. It is a new social media-focused tool that lets users record themselves and their screen at the same time. This way, users can overlay their reactions and responses directly onto the clip. This will also come to Pixel devices first this summer.

The tech giant has also partnered with Meta to make it easier to share their photos on Instagram. Android on flagship smartphones will soon offer ultra HDR capture, built-in video stabilisation and night sight support when uploading images to the social media platform. The company is also closely integrating the Edits app with Android.