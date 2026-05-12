Sony's upcoming The ColleXion Headphones have surfaced in a new set of leaked renders ahead of their expected launch. The images offer a clearer look at the over-ear headphones and reveal two colour options along with several design changes. The headphones appear to borrow elements from Sony's WH-1000XM6 while introducing a new hinge mechanism and a different exterior finish. Sony has not announced the product officially, but earlier leaks have hinted at a premium price and an imminent debut.

Sony The ColleXion Headphones Borrow Design From WH-1000XM6

Design renders of the Sony The ColleXion Headphones (via Android Headlines) show the device in black and white colour options. These may not be the final marketing names, but they match earlier rumours about the available finishes.

As per the leaked renders, The ColleXion Headphones feature a revised hinge design that differs from the one used on the Sony WH-1000XM6. Sony may have redesigned this part to improve durability, as some users have reported hinge issues with previous models in the WH-1000X series, the report noted.

The ColleXion Headphones look quite similar to the WH-1000XM6. However, the outer surfaces appear to be made of leather or vegan leather, rather than the matte plastic finish found on Sony's current flagship headphones. The leaked renders also show a USB Type-C charging port on the right ear cup. Several microphones are visible as well, suggesting that the headphones will support active noise cancellation and voice calling features.

Sony has not confirmed the launch date or pricing for The ColleXion Headphones. Earlier reports suggested the headphones could be priced at around $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000). The anticipated headphones were reportedly spotted in public in Manhattan ahead of the Met Gala, adding to speculation that the official launch may take place soon.

An older leak claims that Sony may equip the 1000X The ColleXion headphones with a MediaTek MT2855 chipset, alongside a custom Sony processor, branded as the QN3 chip. The headphones are also expected to support DSEE Ultimate, Sony's audio enhancement technology that restores detail in compressed music files. In terms of build quality, the upcoming model is said to feature metal hinges and more premium materials.