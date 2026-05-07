Google has announced the public rollout of Google Health Coach alongside a broader redesign of its health and wellness platform. As part of the changes, the Fitbit app is being rebranded as the new Google Health app, bringing fitness, sleep, wellness, and health tracking features into a single interface. Powered by Gemini models, Google Health Coach is designed to offer personalised wellness guidance based on a user's activity, sleep, fitness habits, and lifestyle information. The update also introduces redesigned tracking tools, AI-driven recommendations, and tighter integration across Google's health services.

Google Health Premium Subscription Starts at Rs. 99 in India

Google Health Coach is now moving out of public preview and becoming publicly available, the company said on Thursday. The rollout will begin on May 19 and expand to all eligible users by May 26. Google said the feature will be available through Google Health Premium, previously called Fitbit Premium, which is priced at Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 999 per year in India. The subscription will also be included with Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans.

Alongside the rollout, Google confirmed in another press release that the Fitbit app is being rebranded as the Google Health app with a redesigned interface. The updated app introduces four main tabs named Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, along with customisable dashboards for quicker access to activity and wellness information. Google added that the redesigned app will begin rolling out globally from May 19 through an automatic update, meaning existing Fitbit and Pixel Watch users will not need to manually install anything.

The Today tab inside the Google Health app will act as the central hub for proactive insights generated by Health Coach. Google said the system can combine information from fitness activity, sleep tracking, location, and even local weather conditions to provide personalised recommendations and wellness guidance.

The company has also updated the Fitness, Sleep, and Health tabs with new features. The Fitness section now includes personalised weekly workout plans and natural-language workout-creation tools, while the Sleep tab focuses on sleep consistency and recovery tracking. The Health tab provides summaries of key health metrics in a simplified layout.

Google is also redesigning cycle tracking, nutrition tracking, and mental well-being features within the new Health Coach experience. According to the company, the Coach can analyse how cycle phases or symptoms may affect sleep, workout readiness, and recovery. The updated system additionally supports flexible fitness plans, step-by-step workout guidance, conversational responses, and multiple ways to log information. Users can track data using voice input, images, workout details, or uploaded documents such as PDFs and gym whiteboards.

The Mountain View-based tech giant said the Health app will combine information from wearable devices, Health Connect, and Apple Health into a single platform. The company also confirmed that Health Coach was developed using Gemini models with input from medical professionals, clinicians, and sports scientists.

Google added that users will continue to have control over what health data is stored, deleted, or shared through optional features. The company also confirmed that Health Coach will initially support eligible Fitbit and Pixel Watch devices, with support for additional devices added later.