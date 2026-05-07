Technology News
English Edition

Google Health App Replaces Fitbit App as Company Brings Google Health Coach to India

Google is also redesigning cycle tracking, nutrition tracking, and mental well-being features within the new Health Coach experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 19:57 IST
Google Health App Replaces Fitbit App as Company Brings Google Health Coach to India

Photo Credit: Google

Google Health Premium starts at Rs. 99 per month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google Health Premium starts at Rs. 99 in India
  • Google Health Coach rollout starts from May 19
  • The Health app combines Fitbit and wellness tracking
Advertisement

Google has announced the public rollout of Google Health Coach alongside a broader redesign of its health and wellness platform. As part of the changes, the Fitbit app is being rebranded as the new Google Health app, bringing fitness, sleep, wellness, and health tracking features into a single interface. Powered by Gemini models, Google Health Coach is designed to offer personalised wellness guidance based on a user's activity, sleep, fitness habits, and lifestyle information. The update also introduces redesigned tracking tools, AI-driven recommendations, and tighter integration across Google's health services.

Google Health Premium Subscription Starts at Rs. 99 in India

Google Health Coach is now moving out of public preview and becoming publicly available, the company said on Thursday. The rollout will begin on May 19 and expand to all eligible users by May 26. Google said the feature will be available through Google Health Premium, previously called Fitbit Premium, which is priced at Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 999 per year in India. The subscription will also be included with Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans.

Alongside the rollout, Google confirmed in another press release that the Fitbit app is being rebranded as the Google Health app with a redesigned interface. The updated app introduces four main tabs named Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, along with customisable dashboards for quicker access to activity and wellness information. Google added that the redesigned app will begin rolling out globally from May 19 through an automatic update, meaning existing Fitbit and Pixel Watch users will not need to manually install anything.

The Today tab inside the Google Health app will act as the central hub for proactive insights generated by Health Coach. Google said the system can combine information from fitness activity, sleep tracking, location, and even local weather conditions to provide personalised recommendations and wellness guidance.

The company has also updated the Fitness, Sleep, and Health tabs with new features. The Fitness section now includes personalised weekly workout plans and natural-language workout-creation tools, while the Sleep tab focuses on sleep consistency and recovery tracking. The Health tab provides summaries of key health metrics in a simplified layout.

Google is also redesigning cycle tracking, nutrition tracking, and mental well-being features within the new Health Coach experience. According to the company, the Coach can analyse how cycle phases or symptoms may affect sleep, workout readiness, and recovery. The updated system additionally supports flexible fitness plans, step-by-step workout guidance, conversational responses, and multiple ways to log information. Users can track data using voice input, images, workout details, or uploaded documents such as PDFs and gym whiteboards.

The Mountain View-based tech giant said the Health app will combine information from wearable devices, Health Connect, and Apple Health into a single platform. The company also confirmed that Health Coach was developed using Gemini models with input from medical professionals, clinicians, and sports scientists.

Google added that users will continue to have control over what health data is stored, deleted, or shared through optional features. The company also confirmed that Health Coach will initially support eligible Fitbit and Pixel Watch devices, with support for additional devices added later.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Health Coach, Google Health, FitBit, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Upgrades AI Mode, AI Overviews With Expert Advice and Link Previews
Pragmata Has Sold Over 2 Million Copies in 16 Days Since Launch, Capcom Announces

Related Stories

Google Health App Replaces Fitbit App as Company Brings Google Health Coach to India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India at These Prices
  2. OTT Releases This Week (May 4 - May 10): Dacoit, Lukkhe, Citadel Season 2, and More
  3. GTA 6 Estimated to Have Cost Over $1 Billion to Make
  4. Qualcomm Launches Two New Mobile Chipsets at Snapdragon for India Event
  5. Google Health App Replaces Fitbit App as Health Coach Rolls Out in India
  6. Capcom's New IP Pragmata Has Now Sold Over 2 Million Copies
  7. Redmi Teases Launch of New Device in India, Amazon Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Reconsider Dark Matter Theory Amid Growing Cosmological Mysteries
  2. Google Health App Replaces Fitbit App as Company Brings Google Health Coach to India
  3. Pragmata Has Sold Over 2 Million Copies in 16 Days Since Launch, Capcom Announces
  4. Google Upgrades AI Mode, AI Overviews With Expert Advice and Link Previews
  5. Google Tensor G7 Chip's Codename, Key Details Revealed in New Leak; Expected to Debut With Pixel 12 Series in 2027
  6. System OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Courtroom Thriller Online?
  7. Love Is Blind Poland S1 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Polish Reality Show
  8. Grand Theft Auto 6 Budget Estimated to Be Over $1 Billion, Take-Two CEO Says 'It Was Expensive'
  9. Redmi K100 Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade, Wireless Charging Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Could Predict Fainting Up to Five Minutes in Advance, Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »