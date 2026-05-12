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DJI Romo 2, Romo A2 Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched With 36,000Pa Suction Power, Self-Cleaning Docking Station

DJI Romo P2 series features a Millimetre-Level Obstacle Avoidance 2.0 technology.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 12:54 IST
DJI Romo 2, Romo A2 Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched With 36,000Pa Suction Power, Self-Cleaning Docking Station

Photo Credit: DJI

DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 are equipped with a 123 degree swinging robotic arm

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Highlights
  • DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 launched in China
  • The robot vacuum cleaners have inbuilt dust indicator light
  • DJI Romo 2 series has high-temperature self-cleaning base station
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DJI launched its Romo 2 robot vacuum and mop cleaners in China. The latest AI-powered cleaning solutions come with AI-powered intelligent recognition for detecting objects and have a 123-degree extended swing arm. The lineup includes Romo P2 and Romo A2 models, and they offer 36,000Pa suction power. DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 feature 8.5 cm dynamic adaptive mechanical feet. The robot vacuum cleaners come with a high-temperature self-cleaning base station for hands-free cleaning.

DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 Price, Availability

The price of the DJI Romo P2 starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 84,000), while the DJI Romo A2 has a starting price tag of CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000). Both devices are currently available for purchase in China through the company's official website and JD.com.

DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 Features

The DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 are disc-shaped cleaning robots, and they have a charging dock. Both models feature Millimetre-Level Obstacle Avoidance 2.0 technology (translated from Chinese), powered by a novel area-array speckle projection lidar system.

This advanced navigation setup works alongside vision sensors and area-array ToF technology to identify furniture and obstacles in real time. The robot vacuum cleaners have an inbuilt dust indicator light with a 2,000cm sq illumination area. This feature is claimed to help in finding hidden dust and debris in corners and under furniture.

As mentioned, both the DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 offer 36,000 Pa suction power. They offer advanced high-temperature and high-pressure self-cleaning technology that uses 80-degree Celsius hot water. The brand claims that this allows the robots to operate with virtually no maintenance throughout the year.

Both DJI Romo P2 and Romo A2 are equipped with a 123-degree swinging robotic arm to extend their reach to corners and difficult spaces around furniture. Both models are claimed to overcome obstacles up to 8.5cm in height.

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Further reading: DJI Romo P2, DJI Romo P2 Price, DJI Romo P2 Specifications, DJI Romo A2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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DJI Romo 2, Romo A2 Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched With 36,000Pa Suction Power, Self-Cleaning Docking Station
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