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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Customers placing orders worth Rs. 2,500 or more can receive Rs. 150 cashback during the sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 14:35 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Amazon Prime members get extra coupons and additional cashback benefits

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Highlights
  • Vivo and iQOO deals cover flagship and budget smartphones
  • iQOO 15 receives a price cut of Rs. 10,000
  • HDFC Bank cards unlock an instant 10 percent discount
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Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India, with a range of discounts on a various Vivo and iQOO smartphones. Buyers can find deals on premium models such as the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X Fold 5, as well as more affordable options like the Vivo V60e, iQOO Z10, and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G. In addition to direct price cuts, the sale includes exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and instant bank discounts on eligible purchases.

Customers placing orders worth Rs. 2,500 or more can receive Rs. 150 cashback during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card users are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount, including on transactions made through EasyEMI. Amazon is also offering additional exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI plans on select Vivo and iQOO smartphones, subject to terms and conditions.

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Amazon Prime members can unlock extra benefits during the sale. These include a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases above Rs. 2,500 and access to exclusive coupons on over two lakh products. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn unlimited five percent cashback. They can also receive three percent back as Diamonds on UPI transactions and assured rewards worth up to five percent on eligible orders.

Best Deals on Vivo Smartphones in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 brings notable discounts on several Vivo smartphones. The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,59,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,99,999. The Vivo X Fold5 in the same 16GB + 512GB configuration can be purchased for Rs. 1,49,998 instead of Rs. 1,59,999.

Buyers looking for a more affordable option can consider the Vivo V70 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 49,999, compared to its listed price of Rs. 50,999. The Vivo V60e 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is also part of the sale and is currently available for Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 34,999.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Vivo X300 Ultra 5G (16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 1,59,999 Buy Here
Vivo X Fold 5 (16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 1,49,998 Buy Here
Vivo X300 Pro 5G (16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,09,998 Buy Here
Vivo X300 FE 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Here
Vivo V70 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Rs. 50,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
Vivo V60e 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Rs. 34,990 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here

Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

The ongoing sale also includes discounts on several iQOO smartphones across price segments. The flagship iQOO 15 is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 66,999, down from Rs. 76,999, while the iQOO 15R is listed at Rs. 41,499, down from Rs. 53,999.

In the mid-range segment, the iQOO Z10R can be purchased for Rs. 20,999, compared to its listed price of Rs. 23,499. The iQOO Z11x 5G is on sale for Rs. 19,999, reduced from Rs. 28,999. Buyers on a tighter budget can opt for the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, which is available at Rs. 13,999 during the sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO 15 Rs. 76,999 Rs. 66,999 Buy Here
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,999 Rs. 41,499 Buy Here
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z10 Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Here
iQOO Z10R Rs. 23,499 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z11x 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
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Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Ultrasonic sensor
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • The wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Bloatware still there
Read detailed Vivo V70 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good portrait photography
  • Impressive battery life
  • Bad
  • Insufficient outdoor brightness
  • Significant bloatware
Read detailed Vivo V60e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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