Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is now live in India, with a range of discounts on a various Vivo and iQOO smartphones. Buyers can find deals on premium models such as the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X Fold 5, as well as more affordable options like the Vivo V60e, iQOO Z10, and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G. In addition to direct price cuts, the sale includes exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and instant bank discounts on eligible purchases.

Customers placing orders worth Rs. 2,500 or more can receive Rs. 150 cashback during the sale. HDFC Bank credit card users are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount, including on transactions made through EasyEMI. Amazon is also offering additional exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI plans on select Vivo and iQOO smartphones, subject to terms and conditions.

Amazon Prime members can unlock extra benefits during the sale. These include a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases above Rs. 2,500 and access to exclusive coupons on over two lakh products. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn unlimited five percent cashback. They can also receive three percent back as Diamonds on UPI transactions and assured rewards worth up to five percent on eligible orders.

Best Deals on Vivo Smartphones in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 brings notable discounts on several Vivo smartphones. The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,59,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,99,999. The Vivo X Fold5 in the same 16GB + 512GB configuration can be purchased for Rs. 1,49,998 instead of Rs. 1,59,999.

Buyers looking for a more affordable option can consider the Vivo V70 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 49,999, compared to its listed price of Rs. 50,999. The Vivo V60e 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is also part of the sale and is currently available for Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 34,999.

Best Deals on iQOO Smartphones in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

The ongoing sale also includes discounts on several iQOO smartphones across price segments. The flagship iQOO 15 is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 66,999, down from Rs. 76,999, while the iQOO 15R is listed at Rs. 41,499, down from Rs. 53,999.

In the mid-range segment, the iQOO Z10R can be purchased for Rs. 20,999, compared to its listed price of Rs. 23,499. The iQOO Z11x 5G is on sale for Rs. 19,999, reduced from Rs. 28,999. Buyers on a tighter budget can opt for the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, which is available at Rs. 13,999 during the sale.

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