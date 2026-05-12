Tecno seems to be preparing to launch a new slim smartphone soon. A new Tecno Camon Slim smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the Carlcare Service website, and the listing for the smartphone indicates the possible model number and storage variants of the phone. Additionally, the Tecno Camon Slim has popped up on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and TÜV Rheinland certification websites, offering hints about its battery capacity and charging details.

Tecno Camon Slim Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

As reported by The Tech Outlook, the unannounced Tecno Camon Slim appeared on the Carlcare Service website bearing model number CN6c. The listing indicates that the handset will feature 8GB RAM alongside either 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

The Tecno Camon Slim is reportedly listed on the US FCC website with FCC ID 2ADYYCN6C and the same CN6c model number. The handset is shown with a charging adapter carrying the model number U600TSA, suggesting 60W fast wired charging support. It appears to feature a Rechargeable Li-ion Polymer Battery (BL-68DX) with 7,000mAh capacity.

The screenshots of the US FCC listing shared by the publication also provide a glimpse at the rear design of the Tecno Camon Slim. It boasts a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module housing two camera sensors, resembling the design of the Tecno Spark Slim. The listing suggests an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and indicates GSM/WCDMA/LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity options for the phone.

Finally, the TÜV Rheinland certification listing has suggested two rechargeable Li-ion polymer battery variants inside the Tecno Camon Slim, with 5,800mAh and 5,430mAh capacities, contradicting the details spotted in the FCC database. This suggests that Tecno could be planning to launch different variants of the device in different markets.

The Tecno Camon Slim is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It is likely to offer upgrades over the previous slim phones like Spark Slim and Pova Slim.