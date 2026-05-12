Sony has launched the Bravia 3II smart TV in India as part of the Bravia 3 lineup. The new models bring Sony's XR Processor to a more affordable segment and support 4K resolution at 120Hz. The TVs also offer Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and gaming features such as Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. Sony will offer the Bravia 3II in multiple screen sizes, including a 100-inch model that is expected to arrive later this year.

Sony Bravia 3II Price in India, Availability

The Sony Bravia 3II price in India starts at Rs. 99,990 for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 1,24,990, while the 75-inch option will be available for Rs. 1,79,990. Sony has also confirmed that the 85-inch model will be priced at Rs. 3,05,990.

Sony said the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models will go on sale in India starting in May 2026, while the 85-inch variant will arrive in August 2026. The Bravia 3II series will be available through Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive stores, the ShopatSC website, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.

Sony Bravia 3II Features, Specifications

The Sony Bravia 3II series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. It uses 4K panels with refresh rates of up to 120Hz and is powered by Sony's XR Processor. The TV also includes XR Triluminos Pro, XR Clear Image, and Motionflow XR to improve colour accuracy, clarity, and motion handling.

For audio and video, the Bravia 3II supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X. Sony says the built-in speakers are tuned to deliver clearer dialogue and reduce distortion. Gamers get support for HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K at 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode. The TV also includes a dedicated Game Menu, Dolby Vision Gaming, and PS Remote Play support. Sony says the Bravia 3II is optimised for the PlayStation 5 and includes four HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Sony Bravia 3II runs on Google TV, which provides access to more than 400,000 movies and TV shows, along with thousands of apps and games. It supports hands-free voice search with Google Assistant and works with Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. Sony has also confirmed that Google Gemini support will arrive on all 2026 Bravia models through a future software update.

The TV includes access to Sony Pictures Core, which gives buyers five movie credits valid for 12 months. The service supports Pure Stream technology with streaming speeds up to 80 Mbps and offers selected IMAX Enhanced titles. Sony also includes its Inclusive Remote Control with the Bravia 3II series. The TVs use X-Protection PRO to guard against dust, humidity, lightning, and power surges. Users can monitor power consumption and adjust energy-saving settings through Eco Dashboard 2.