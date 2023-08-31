Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Dell, HP, Lenovo Among 32 Firms That Applied to Make Laptops in India, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dell, HP, Lenovo Among 32 Firms That Applied to Make Laptops in India, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The companies that have applied to make laptops and other products in India include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Asus, Acer and Lenovo.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 August 2023 12:42 IST
Dell, HP, Lenovo Among 32 Firms That Applied to Make Laptops in India, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The PLI scheme for IT hardware is expected to bring Rs. 24.3 billion of incremental investment

Highlights
  • The applications were made under production-linked incentive programme
  • India imposed a licensing requirement for electronics imports
  • The programme is likely to generate 75,000 direct jobs

At least 32 international electronics companies have applied to India's incentive programme to make laptops, tablets and servers in the country, a top minister said on Wednesday, weeks after the government announced restrictions on laptop imports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is pushing to boost domestic manufacturing capacity under its "Make in India" initiative, with several global companies either setting up their own units or entering joint ventures with Indian firms.

The applications by the electronics companies were made under the country's $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,500 crore) production-linked incentive (PLI) programme for information technology hardware, announced in May, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Earlier this month, India said it would impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers, which was widely seen as a move to boost local production.

The companies that have applied to make laptops and other products in India include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Asus, Acer and Lenovo, said Vaishnaw, according to a video feed from ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

The PLI scheme for IT hardware is expected to bring Rs. 24.3 billion of incremental investment and is likely to generate 75,000 direct jobs, the minister said.

India will provide a transition period of about three months before a new licensing regime for imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers comes into effect, the country's trade regulator said on August 5.

This is a partial reversal from a surprise decision on Thursday to impose the licensing requirement with immediate effect, which had prompted calls for a delay.

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31 without a license and a government permit would be required for clearance of import from November 1," the government said in a notification.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, Dell, Asus, Acer, Lenovo, India, IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Laptop import restrictions, Make in India
Google Introduces Generative AI to Search in India and Japan; Will Show Text, Image Results to Prompts

Related Stories

Dell, HP, Lenovo Among 32 Firms That Applied to Make Laptops in India, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  2. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  3. Google Leaks the Design of the Pixel 8 Pro on Its Own Website: See Image
  4. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Processor, Storage Options Leaked: Details
  7. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’
  8. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
  9. Apple Watch Series 9 Production Could Utilise 3D Printers: Details
  10. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell, HP, Lenovo Among 32 Firms That Applied to Make Laptops in India, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  2. Google Introduces Generative AI to Search in India and Japan; Will Show Text, Image Results to Prompts
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin’s Profit Run Remains Short-Lived, Losses Strike Most Cryptocurrencies
  4. PS Plus 12-Month Subscriptions Getting a Price Hike, Monthly Free Games for September Announced: Details
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Date Set For October 4: All Details
  6. Apple Testing Use of 3D Printers in Production of Upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G Confirmed to Feature Dimensity 8020 Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Ahead of Debut
  8. YouTube Removed 1.9 Million Videos in India Between January and March 2023 for Community Guidelines Violation
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked by Company Ahead of Debut; Will Reportedly Get Five Years of OS Updates
  10. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.