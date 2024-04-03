Technology News
HP Envy x360 14 Laptop With 2.8K OLED Display, Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India

HP Envy x360 14 is the first laptop from the company with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot button that invokes Microsoft's AI chatbot on Windows 11.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 April 2024 09:00 IST
HP Envy x360 14 Laptop With 2.8K OLED Display, Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India

HP Envy x360 14 comes with optional pen input support

Highlights
  • HP Envy x360 14 runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box
  • The laptop is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • The Envy x360 14 packs a 59Whr battery with support for 65W charging
HP Envy x360 14 was launched on Wednesday as the company's latest addition to its x360 series of laptops. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen and is powered by an Intel Core Utra CPUs along with a neural processing unit (NPU) that is claimed to optimise battery usage by up to 65 percent compared to its predecessor. It is also the first HP laptop to debut in India with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot button that invokes Microsoft's AI chatbot on Windows 11.

HP Envy x360 14 price in India, availability

HP Envy x360 14 price in India starts at Rs. 99,999 and the laptop is available in two colour options — Atmospheric Blue and Meteor Silver. It will be available for purchase via HP's online store, HP World stores. Details of memory or storage variants are yet to be announced by the company.

According to the company, customers who purchase the Envy x360 14 will receive a Creators Sling Bag at no additional cost. The laptop is also expected to be available for purchase via e-commerce platforms as well as online and offline retail partners. 

HP Envy x360 14 specifications, features

The HP Envy x360 14 runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED touch screen (with optional HP MPP2.0 Tilt Pen input) that is IMAX certified and has a variable refresh rate that ranges between 48Hz and 120Hz. It will also be powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD drive. 

Connectivity options on the HP Envy x360 14 include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

According to the company, the HP Envy x360 14 features a 5-megapixel camera with HDR support and temporal noise reduction along with a manual shutter. It is also equipped with dual array digital microphones and two speakers that are tuned by Poly Studio.

Sensors on board the Envy x360 14 include an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an IR thermal sensor.  It packs a 3-cell 59Whr battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 30 minutes of battery life, and can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes, using a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. It measures 313.4x218.9x17mm and weighs 1.39kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,800x2,880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics
Weight 1.39 kg
David Delima
David Delima
