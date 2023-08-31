Samsung is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE soon. The phone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG, hinting at its imminent launch, and now its expected launch timeline has also been tipped by a reliable tipster. The smartphone is said to launch later this year. Previously, the successor to Galaxy S21 FE was tipped to launch next month, however, the latest report denies the same and gives a new insight. Additionally, the phone's expected specifications and features have also been leaked on the internet.

According to the details shared by Tipster Max Jambor (Twitter @@MaxJmb) on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched this year in the fourth quarter and not at IFA (Internationale Funk Ausstellung) 2024 in Berlin, which kicks off on September 1. Along with the smartphone, the South Korean tech giant is also said to introduce Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other FE products as well as IoT products in Q4 2023. However, the exact launch date of the devices is yet to be announced by Samsung.

Previously, the Galaxy S23 FE was tipped to launch in September. The latest update, however, doesn't confirm the same. In addition to this, the expected features and specifications of the purported smartphone have also been tipped. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 FE has also been tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup which may include a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the phone could house a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and get four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Other leaked details are a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support as well as wireless charging support and dust and water resistance.

Notably, Samsung did not launch the rumoured Galaxy S22 FE and hence Galaxy S23 FE will succeed 2022's Galaxy S21 FE.

