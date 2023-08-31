Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Will Reportedly Debut in Q4 2023: All Details

Previously, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was tipped to launch in September.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be launched as successor to Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The phone could sport a 6.4 Full HD+ AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor

Samsung is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE soon. The phone was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG, hinting at its imminent launch, and now its expected launch timeline has also been tipped by a reliable tipster. The smartphone is said to launch later this year. Previously, the successor to Galaxy S21 FE was tipped to launch next month, however, the latest report denies the same and gives a new insight. Additionally, the phone's expected specifications and features have also been leaked on the internet.

According to the details shared by Tipster Max Jambor (Twitter @@MaxJmb) on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be launched this year in the fourth quarter and not at IFA (Internationale Funk Ausstellung) 2024 in Berlin, which kicks off on September 1. Along with the smartphone, the South Korean tech giant is also said to introduce Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other FE products as well as IoT products in Q4 2023. However, the exact launch date of the devices is yet to be announced by Samsung.

Previously, the Galaxy S23 FE was tipped to launch in September. The latest update, however, doesn't confirm the same. In addition to this, the expected features and specifications of the purported smartphone have also been tipped. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 FE has also been tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup which may include a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the phone could house a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and get four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Other leaked details are a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support as well as wireless charging support and dust and water resistance.

Notably, Samsung did not launch the rumoured Galaxy S22 FE and hence Galaxy S23 FE will succeed 2022's Galaxy S21 FE. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung, Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Himani Jha
