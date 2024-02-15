HP on Thursday launched the Envy Move in India as the company's latest all-in-one (AIO) PC. It is a portable computer that can be carried around using a built-in handle and used on-the-go with a rechargeable battery. It sports a 23.8-inch Quad-HD touch IPS display. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The new AIO PC is equipped with 1 5-megapixel camera and speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen.

HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC price in India

HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC price in India starts at Rs. 1,24,999, according to the company. It is available in a Shell White colourway and can be purchased via the HP e-store.

HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC specifications

The newly launched HP Envy Move runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 23.8-inch Quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS LCD touch display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

HP has equipped the portable AIO PC with a 1TB NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4b port. it ships with the HP 720 White Touchpad Integrated Bluetooth keyboard, and there's a sleeve at the back of the device to stow the keyboard. You can also use an integrated handle to pick up the Envy Move AIO portable PC and carry it around.

For video calls, HP's new AIO PC is equipped with a 5-megapixel infrared camera paired with dual array digital microphones. It is equipped with an unspecified battery that can be charged at 90W with the included power adapter. The computer measures 552.3 x 148.6 x 366.6mm and weighs 4.1kg.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.