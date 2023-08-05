Technology News

India Delays Laptops Import Restrictions by Three Months

The government, in a notification on August 2, announced to impose the licensing requirement with immediate effect.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 August 2023 11:18 IST
India Delays Laptops Import Restrictions by Three Months

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Indian government announced to impose the licensing requirement on Thursday

Highlights
  • Import consignments can be cleared till October 31 without a licence
  • A government permit would be required for clearance from November 1
  • To apply for the licence, companies will have to provide required details

India will provide a transition period of about three months before a new licensing regime for imports of laptops, tablets, and personal computers comes into effect, the country's trade regulator said late on Friday.

This is a partial reversal from a surprise decision on Thursday to impose the licensing requirement with immediate effect, which had prompted calls for a delay.

"Import consignments can be cleared till October 31 without a license and a government permit would be required for clearance of import from November 1," the government said in a notification.

Earlier in the day, a government official told Reuters that it was examining an industry request to defer the new import license order by three to six months.

The government's notification on Thursday did not give a reason for the action, which could affect technology companies such as Apple, Dell, and Samsung and potentially see them boost local manufacturing.

The move was aimed at addressing the trade imbalance with China, another government official told reporters.

Deputy IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said the move was aimed to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" and reduce dependence on imports.

His ministry earlier in the day assured that the government would be prompt in issuing licenses and not create supply gaps in the market.

It had said New Delhi will issue licenses for companies to import laptops and tablets within two days. Licenses can be obtained online.

To apply for the licenses, companies will have to provide information on consignment origin, number of pieces, and past import history. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

