HP has introduced the HP Omen Transcend 14 laptop, alongside a lineup of notebooks, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The latest 14-inch Omen series gaming laptop from HP has been launched alongside HP Omen Transcend 16, Omen 16, and Victus 16.1. HP claims that the Omen Transcend 14 is the world's coolest and lightest 14-inch laptop. The gaming laptop features an OLED display, local AI capabilities, and an RGB backlit keyboard. The Omen Transcend 14 laptop runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra chipsets and comes in two different colour options.

HP Omen Transcend 14 price, availability

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is currently available for pre-order on the HP website at a starting price of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,24,510) for the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H variant. The Intel Core Ultra 9 185H model, on the other hand, comes in at $2,249.99 (roughly Rs. 1,86,772). The gaming laptop will also be available to purchase on BestBuy.com in the US. HP has not yet announced a launch timeline for the Indian market. The Omen Transcend 14 is available in Shadow Black and Ceramic White colourways.

HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications

HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop runs Windows 11 Home operating system and is powered by up to 5.1GHz Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with 16 cores and 22 threads, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.

The laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. In the graphics department, the laptop comes with integrated Intel Arc graphics and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU. The Core Ultra 7 variant, on the other hand, features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 series GPU in its default configuration, alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

HP's Omen-series laptop comes with a 6-cell, 71Wh battery and charges using a 140W USB Type-C power adapter. HP claims that the laptop can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with fast charge technology. The laptop is claimed to provide up to 8+ hours of battery life on full charge.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The Omen Transcend 14 also comes with one Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port that supports power delivery, one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop also sports HP True Vision 1080p webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones, dual speakers, and an IR thermal sensor. Additionally, buyers will also get a one-month free trial for Xbox Game Pass.

The Omen Transcend 14 laptop measures 12.32 x 9.19 x 0.67 inches in size and weighs approximately 1.75kg.