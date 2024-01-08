Acer has refreshed a few Swift series laptops ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 models have been refreshed with Intel Core Ultra processors. These chipsets were launched in December 2023 and are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are said to offer increased support for inbuilt AI-backed features. They also come with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key. These laptops will be available for purchase in different regions across the world over the next few months, although their India launch has not yet been confirmed.

Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 price, availability

The company has announced that the Acer Swift X 14 will start in the US at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,16,300), while the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 will have a starting price of $749.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and $799.99 (roughly Rs. 66,500), respectively. The company has also confirmed that the Acer Swift X 14 and Swift Go 14 will be available for purchase in the US, the EMEA region and China in February 2024. The Swift Go 16, on the other hand, will be available starting in February in the EMEA region and in March in North American markets.

Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 specifications, features

The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 are equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, respectively. These displays come with a peak brightness level of 500 nits and VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 500 certification.

All three laptops are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which also supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 DRAM. The Acer Swift X 14 offers support for up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD onboard storage, while the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 come with up to dual-slot 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The company claims that Acer Swift X 14 and Swift Go 14 offer a battery life of up to 12.5 hours, whereas the Swift Go 16 is said to provide a run time of up to 10.5 hours. The Swift X 14 comes with two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and one MicroSD card reader slot. Meanwhile, the refreshed Swift Go models have two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A and one HDMI 2.1 port, alongside a MicroSD card reading slot.

