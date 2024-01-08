Technology News
Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 Laptops Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs: Price, Specifications

These Acer Swift models come with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 January 2024 18:35 IST
Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 Laptops Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG16-72) comes with an inbuilt Microsoft Copilot key

Highlights
  • Acer Swift X 14 features a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED screen
  • This Swift X model claims to offer a battery life of up to 12.5 hours
  • The Swift Go models support up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU
Acer has refreshed a few Swift series laptops ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 models have been refreshed with Intel Core Ultra processors. These chipsets were launched in December 2023 and are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are said to offer increased support for inbuilt AI-backed features. They also come with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key. These laptops will be available for purchase in different regions across the world over the next few months, although their India launch has not yet been confirmed.

Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 price, availability

The company has announced that the Acer Swift X 14 will start in the US at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,16,300), while the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 will have a starting price of $749.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) and $799.99 (roughly Rs. 66,500), respectively. The company has also confirmed that the Acer Swift X 14 and Swift Go 14 will be available for purchase in the US, the EMEA region and China in February 2024. The Swift Go 16, on the other hand, will be available starting in February in the EMEA region and in March in North American markets.

Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 specifications, features

The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 are equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, respectively. These displays come with a peak brightness level of 500 nits and VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 500 certification.

All three laptops are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which also supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 DRAM. The Acer Swift X 14 offers support for up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD onboard storage, while the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 come with up to dual-slot 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The company claims that Acer Swift X 14 and Swift Go 14 offer a battery life of up to 12.5 hours, whereas the Swift Go 16 is said to provide a run time of up to 10.5 hours. The Swift X 14 comes with two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and one MicroSD card reader slot. Meanwhile, the refreshed Swift Go models have two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A and one HDMI 2.1 port, alongside a MicroSD card reading slot.

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) Laptop

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.50-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) Laptop

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72/T) Laptop

Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72/T) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3200x2000 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
