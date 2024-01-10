Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Wi Fi 7 With Multi Link Operation, Faster Speeds, and Better Low Latency Performance Announced at CES 2024

Wi-Fi 7 With Multi-Link Operation, Faster Speeds, and Better Low Latency Performance Announced at CES 2024

Over 233 million Wi-Fi 7 devices are expected to enter the market this year, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 17:23 IST
Wi-Fi 7 With Multi-Link Operation, Faster Speeds, and Better Low Latency Performance Announced at CES 2024

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Misha Feshchak

Wi-Fi 7 routers are expected to become widely available in the coming months

Highlights
  • Wi-Fi 7 was announced by the Wi-Fi Alliance on January 8
  • The latest IEEE standard offers speeds of up to 40Gbps
  • Wi-Fi 7 capable routers were also announced at CES 2024
Advertisement

Wi-Fi 7 was announced by the Wi-Fi Alliance earlier this week at CES 2024, bringing several improvements to the connectivity standard. In addition to faster speeds — Wi-Fi 7 will be up to four times faster than the previous version, Wi-Fi 6E — customers can look forward to new improvements like Multi-Link Operation, support for 320MHz channels for Wi-Fi networks, and 4K Quadrature Amplitude Modulation. We can expect to see more Wi-Fi 7 compatible routers and devices arrive over the course of 2024.

According to details shared by the Wi-Fi Alliance when it launched the latest IEEE standard on Monday, Wi-Fi 7 — or IEEE 802.11be — supports speeds of up to 40Gbps, which is four times faster than Wi-Fi 6E networks that offer a peak speed of 10Gbps. While Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible, it's worth noting that you will only be able to take advantage of the higher speeds if both your router and phone support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Another major upgrade that is coming alongside Wi-Fi 7 is Multi-Link Operation (MLO). This feature is designed to cut down on latency while simultaneously boosting the stability of the Wi-Fi network, by allowing devices on the network to simultaneously transfer information and data over several frequency bands, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Wi-Fi 7 also comes with support for wider channel bandwidth, which in turn boosts throughput on a network. You will be able to take advantage of a wider 320MHz bandwidth — up from 160MHz on Wi-Fi 6E networks. It also uses the new band, just like W-Fi 6E that was introduced in 2021, which will help to cut down on network congestion experienced on older Wi-Fi networks.

Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 7 features another notable upgrade — 4K Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM). On wireless networks, users will see up to 20 percent faster data transfer rates. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-FI 6E networks offered support for 1024-QAM while decade-old Wi-Fi 5 standard arrived with 512-QAM.

While new Wi-Fi 7 capable routers were announced at CES 2024, it could be a while before new devices that are compatible with the new Wi-Fi standard arrive. Some devices — include those powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 series chip and Intel's latest 14th Gen Core Ultra chips — already support Wi-Fi 7 networks.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to bring support for Wi-Fi 7 networks with its upcoming devices expected to debut later this year — this include the iPhone 16 Pro models, that are expected to be equipped with the company's next-generation chip. Over 233 million Wi-Fi 7 devices are expected to enter the market this year, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance.  

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: WiFi 7, WiFi Aliiance, WiFi 6E, WiFi, CES 2024
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With Dimensity 6100+ Listed on Retailer Website
X Explains SEC Account Hack, Curbs ETF-Related Market Manipulation Rumours

Related Stories

Wi-Fi 7 With Multi-Link Operation, Faster Speeds, and Better Low Latency Performance Announced at CES 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  3. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  4. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Have Leaked Online
  5. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Offers on iPhone, Pixel
  6. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  7. Google's Call Screening Feature for Pixel Phones May Arrive in India Soon
  8. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  9. Infinix Showcases Three New Technologies at CES 2024
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Announces Android 14-Based MagicOS 8.0 Update: Check List of Eligible Smartphones
  2. HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU Debuts at CES
  3. Wi-Fi 7 With Multi-Link Operation, Faster Speeds, and Better Low Latency Performance Announced at CES 2024
  4. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With Dimensity 6100+ Listed on Retailer Website
  5. X Explains SEC Account Hack, Curbs ETF-Related Market Manipulation Rumours
  6. JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 Earphones With ANC Support Unveiled at CES 2024
  7. Amazfit Helio Ring With 10ATM Water Resistance, EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  8. Google Announces Unified Quick Share, Fast Pair for TVs, Other Android Updates at CES 2024
  9. Infinix Showcases E-Color Shift, AirCharge, and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
  10. Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »