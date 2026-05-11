Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips

HP’s refreshed OmniBook lineup includes Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026), and OmniBook 5 (2026) models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 13:30 IST
HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips

Photo Credit: HP

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 ships with Windows 11

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) is offered in a Stone Blue shade
  • HP OmniBook series delivers up to 80 TOPS
  • The new laptops can be purchased via the HP website
Advertisement

HP OmniBook Ultra (2026) was launched in India on Monday, as the refreshed variant of last year's OmniBook Ultra. The new flagship laptop was refreshed along with the latest HP OmniBook X (2026) and HP OmniBook 5 (2026). The three laptops are currently on sale in the country in six distinct colour options. The OmniBook Ultra (2026) can be purchased either with an Intel Ultra processor or with a Snapdragon X series processor from Qualcomm. However, the other two models are only offered with Intel Ultra processors. The refreshed HP OmniBook lineup is claimed to deliver up to 80 TOPS for enhanced AI performance.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) Price in India, Availability

Pricing of the new HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), which ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, starts at Rs. 1,89,999 in India. The laptop is available for purchase via the HP online store in a single Stone Blue colourway. Meanwhile, the Ultra model with the Intel Ultra processors is on sale in the country at a starting price of Rs. 2,14,999 via the HP online store and the HP World offline retail stores. It is offered in Eclipse Gray and Silk Sand colour options.

OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Price in India, Availability

On the other hand, the price of the new HP OmniBook X (2026) starts at Rs. 1,69,999. Lastly, the HP OmniBook 5 (2026) has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,24,999. Both laptops are on sale in India via the HP online store and HP World offline stores. While the OmniBook X (2026) is offered in the sole Atmospheric Blue shade, the OmniBook 5 (2026) is available in two colour options, dubbed Meteor Silver and Sahara Silver.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) Specifications, Features

The HP OmniBook Ultra (2026) is configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, featuring a 16-core CPU. The new laptop's NPU is claimed to deliver up to 50 TOPS for enhanced AI performance. It runs on Windows 11. Moreover, the new OmniBook Ultra (2026) also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage.

For thermal management, the laptop is equipped with a vapour chamber solution, paired with a dual-fan unit. HP's latest OmniBook series laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, offering up to 500 nits peak brightness, a 30Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) packs a 70Wh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging. The company claims that the laptop will offer up to 22.75 hours of battery life and charge 50 percent in about 45 minutes.

It also features a Latticeless keyboard with a dedicated Copilot and 3mm key gaps and 0.25mm travel, paired with HP's Waterfall haptic touchpad. For conference calls and online meetings, the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) sports a 5-megapixel IR webcam. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity.

HP OmniBook 5 (2026) Specifications, Features

The HP OmniBook 5 (2026), like the Ultra model, also runs on Windows 11. It sports a 14-inch 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED display, with up to 300 nits peak brightness and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an optional touchscreen model available. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, featuring an octa-core CPU. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 49 TOPS NPU performance.

HP's new laptop also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for internal storage. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity. The laptop is equipped with up to a 59Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 21.5 hours of battery life. It also features support for 65W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the laptop to 50 percent in about 30 minutes.

The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI port. The new HP OmniBook 5 (2026) is 13.6mm thick and weighs about 1.33kg. The laptop features a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, offering a 1.3mm keystroke depth, paired with a touchpad delivering gesture control.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Snapdragon, 2026) Laptop

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Snapdragon, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2240x1400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Intel, 2026) Laptop

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Intel, 2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2240x1400 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
HP OmniBook 5 (2026) Laptop

HP OmniBook 5 (2026) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.33 kg
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP OmniBook Ultra 14 2026, HP OmniBook X 2026, HP OmniBook 5 2026, HP, HP OmniBook Ultra 14 2026 Price in India, HP OmniBook X 2026 Price in India, HP OmniBook 5 2026 Price in India, HP OmniBook Ultra 14 2026 India Launch, HP OmniBook X 2026 India Launch, HP OmniBook 5 2026 India Launch, HP OmniBook Ultra 14 2026 Specifications, HP OmniBook X 2026 Specifications, HP OmniBook 5 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: Built for Everyday Use
HP EliteBook X G2, EliteBook 8 G2 and ProBook 4 G2 AI PCs Launched in India
HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Is Reportedly Asking PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of GTA 6 Launch
  2. HP OmniPad 12 Debuts in India With Detachable Keyboard at This Price
  3. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Stable Update Rolls Out Globally to These Devices
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops
  5. Samsung Starts Selling Refurbished Galaxy S25 Series and A-Series Phones
  6. WhatsApp Plus Said to be Available to Some iOS Users With These Benefits
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals and Offers on Budget Soundbars
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Third Trailer Rumours Gather Steam After Sony Asks PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme in India; Offers Refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 Models
  3. Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S-Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge
  4. WhatsApp Plus Rolls Out to iOS Users With Premium Stickers, Themes and More
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Update Globally, Including India
  7. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer
  8. Anthropic Reveals Text Portraying AI as Evil Triggered Claude’s Attempt at Blackmail
  9. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
  10. HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »