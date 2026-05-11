HP OmniBook Ultra (2026) was launched in India on Monday, as the refreshed variant of last year's OmniBook Ultra. The new flagship laptop was refreshed along with the latest HP OmniBook X (2026) and HP OmniBook 5 (2026). The three laptops are currently on sale in the country in six distinct colour options. The OmniBook Ultra (2026) can be purchased either with an Intel Ultra processor or with a Snapdragon X series processor from Qualcomm. However, the other two models are only offered with Intel Ultra processors. The refreshed HP OmniBook lineup is claimed to deliver up to 80 TOPS for enhanced AI performance.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) Price in India, Availability

Pricing of the new HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), which ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, starts at Rs. 1,89,999 in India. The laptop is available for purchase via the HP online store in a single Stone Blue colourway. Meanwhile, the Ultra model with the Intel Ultra processors is on sale in the country at a starting price of Rs. 2,14,999 via the HP online store and the HP World offline retail stores. It is offered in Eclipse Gray and Silk Sand colour options.

OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Price in India, Availability

On the other hand, the price of the new HP OmniBook X (2026) starts at Rs. 1,69,999. Lastly, the HP OmniBook 5 (2026) has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,24,999. Both laptops are on sale in India via the HP online store and HP World offline stores. While the OmniBook X (2026) is offered in the sole Atmospheric Blue shade, the OmniBook 5 (2026) is available in two colour options, dubbed Meteor Silver and Sahara Silver.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) Specifications, Features

The HP OmniBook Ultra (2026) is configurable up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, featuring a 16-core CPU. The new laptop's NPU is claimed to deliver up to 50 TOPS for enhanced AI performance. It runs on Windows 11. Moreover, the new OmniBook Ultra (2026) also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage.

For thermal management, the laptop is equipped with a vapour chamber solution, paired with a dual-fan unit. HP's latest OmniBook series laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, offering up to 500 nits peak brightness, a 30Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) packs a 70Wh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging. The company claims that the laptop will offer up to 22.75 hours of battery life and charge 50 percent in about 45 minutes.

It also features a Latticeless keyboard with a dedicated Copilot and 3mm key gaps and 0.25mm travel, paired with HP's Waterfall haptic touchpad. For conference calls and online meetings, the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026) sports a 5-megapixel IR webcam. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity.

HP OmniBook 5 (2026) Specifications, Features

The HP OmniBook 5 (2026), like the Ultra model, also runs on Windows 11. It sports a 14-inch 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) OLED display, with up to 300 nits peak brightness and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also an optional touchscreen model available. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor, featuring an octa-core CPU. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 49 TOPS NPU performance.

HP's new laptop also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for internal storage. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for connectivity. The laptop is equipped with up to a 59Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 21.5 hours of battery life. It also features support for 65W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the laptop to 50 percent in about 30 minutes.

The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI port. The new HP OmniBook 5 (2026) is 13.6mm thick and weighs about 1.33kg. The laptop features a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, offering a 1.3mm keystroke depth, paired with a touchpad delivering gesture control.