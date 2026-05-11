Redmi unveiled the K90 Pro Max in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,560mAh battery. It features a 6.9-inch OLED display and the company's D2 display chip. Following that launch, some early leaks suggested that the Redmi's upcoming K100 lineup would include the Redmi K100 and Redmi K100 Pro Max models, but the latest rumour from China indicates that the Xiaomi sub-brand could adopt a different approach for next-generation K-series phones.

Redmi Said to Be Working on Mysterious New Q11X Model

Weibo tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) claimed that Redmi has cancelled the Q11U model, which is said to be associated with the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The brand is said to be working on a new handset, codenamed Q11X. This suggests that the company will scrap the 'Pro Max' branding for the next-generation K-series.

As of now, it's unclear whether Redmi will use the Redmi K100 Ultra or a new name for the handset, codenamed Q11X. Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi K100 Pro Max will launch later this year alongside the standard Redmi K100. The former was rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in October last year, priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It was unveiled alongside the vanilla Redmi K90 Pro.

The main highlights of the Redmi K90 Pro Max include a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, an AI-powered in-house D2 display chip, and a Bose-tuned speaker unit. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera and houses a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

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