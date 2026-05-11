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Redmi K100 Pro Max to Make Way for All-New Flagship Variant This Year, Tipster Claims

Redmi K90 Pro Max was rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 11:02 IST
Redmi K100 Pro Max to Make Way for All-New Flagship Variant This Year, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in October last year

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Highlights
  • Redmi has reportedly cancelled the Q11U model
  • The brand is said to be working on a new device, codenamed Q11X
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max is said to launch later this year
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Redmi unveiled the K90 Pro Max in October last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,560mAh battery. It features a 6.9-inch OLED display and the company's D2 display chip. Following that launch, some early leaks suggested that the Redmi's upcoming K100 lineup would include the Redmi K100 and Redmi K100 Pro Max models, but the latest rumour from China indicates that the Xiaomi sub-brand could adopt a different approach for next-generation K-series phones.

Redmi Said to Be Working on Mysterious New Q11X Model

Weibo tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) claimed that Redmi has cancelled the Q11U model, which is said to be associated with the Redmi K100 Pro Max. The brand is said to be working on a new handset, codenamed Q11X. This suggests that the company will scrap the 'Pro Max' branding for the next-generation K-series.

As of now, it's unclear whether Redmi will use the Redmi K100 Ultra or a new name for the handset, codenamed Q11X. Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi K100 Pro Max will launch later this year alongside the standard Redmi K100. The former was rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max was launched in October last year, priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It was unveiled alongside the vanilla Redmi K90 Pro.

The main highlights of the Redmi K90 Pro Max include a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, an AI-powered in-house D2 display chip, and a Bose-tuned speaker unit. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit including three 50-megapixel sensors. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera and houses a 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

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Further reading: Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi, Redmi K90 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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