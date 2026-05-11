Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India, with discounts across categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and televisions. The sale brings price cuts of up to 65 percent on select products and includes extra savings through bank offers, cashback, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits. For buyers planning to purchase a new television, Amazon is offering several smart TVs from brands including Samsung, TCL, Lumio and more for less than Rs. 30,000.

Aside from the regular sale discounts, customers can get Rs. 150 cashback on purchases worth Rs. 2,500 or more. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail of an instant 10 percent discount on eligible transactions, including EasyEMI purchases. The sale includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Readers should note that all offers are subject to unspecified terms and conditions.

Amazon Prime members can access several additional offers during the Great Summer Sale 2026. These include a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or more and exclusive coupons on over two lakh products. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn unlimited five percent cashback. Prime members can also earn three percent back in the form of Diamonds on all orders paid through UPI. Amazon is also offering assured rewards worth up to five percent back to eligible customers.

Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 includes discounts on several smart TVs priced under Rs. 30,000 from brands such as LG, TCL, Samsung, VW, and Lumio. The offers cover both 43-inch and 55-inch models, with features such as 4K resolution, QLED panels, Google TV, webOS, and AI-backed picture enhancements depending on the model.

Among the deals, the LG 43-inch 4K webOS TV is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 28,240, followed by the TCL 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV at Rs. 27,240 and the Samsung 43-inch Vision AI 4K QLED TV at Rs. 26,902. The VW 55-inch 4K QLED TV is listed at Rs. 25,249, while the Lumio Vision 7 43-inch 4K QLED TV is the most affordable option in this list at Rs. 23,999. Additional bank offers and cashback deals may lower the final purchase price further.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link LG 108 cm (43-inch) 4K webOS VA LED TV Rs. 45,990 Rs. 28,240 Buy Here TCL 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 27,240 Buy Here Samsung 108 cm (43-inch) Vision AI 4K QLED TV Rs. 50,600 Rs. 26,902 Buy Here VW 140 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 64,999 Rs. 25,249 Buy Here Lumio Vision 7 109 cm (43-inch) 4K QLED TV Rs. 40,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here

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