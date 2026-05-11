Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv Features
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000

Amazon Prime members can access several additional offers during the Great Summer Sale 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 13:47 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000

Photo Credit: LG

The LG 43-inch 4K webOS TV is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 28,240

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • TCL 55-inch QLED Google TV is priced at Rs. 27,240
  • Samsung 43-inch Vision AI QLED TV costs Rs. 26,902
  • Lumio Vision 7 is listed at an effective price of Rs. 23,999
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India, with discounts across categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and televisions. The sale brings price cuts of up to 65 percent on select products and includes extra savings through bank offers, cashback, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits. For buyers planning to purchase a new television, Amazon is offering several smart TVs from brands including Samsung, TCL, Lumio and more for less than Rs. 30,000.

Aside from the regular sale discounts, customers can get Rs. 150 cashback on purchases worth Rs. 2,500 or more. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail of an instant 10 percent discount on eligible transactions, including EasyEMI purchases. The sale includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Readers should note that all offers are subject to unspecified terms and conditions.

VoltAmazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Amazon Prime members can access several additional offers during the Great Summer Sale 2026. These include a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or more and exclusive coupons on over two lakh products. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn unlimited five percent cashback. Prime members can also earn three percent back in the form of Diamonds on all orders paid through UPI. Amazon is also offering assured rewards worth up to five percent back to eligible customers.

Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 includes discounts on several smart TVs priced under Rs. 30,000 from brands such as LG, TCL, Samsung, VW, and Lumio. The offers cover both 43-inch and 55-inch models, with features such as 4K resolution, QLED panels, Google TV, webOS, and AI-backed picture enhancements depending on the model.

Among the deals, the LG 43-inch 4K webOS TV is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 28,240, followed by the TCL 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV at Rs. 27,240 and the Samsung 43-inch Vision AI 4K QLED TV at Rs. 26,902. The VW 55-inch 4K QLED TV is listed at Rs. 25,249, while the Lumio Vision 7 43-inch 4K QLED TV is the most affordable option in this list at Rs. 23,999. Additional bank offers and cashback deals may lower the final purchase price further.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG 108 cm (43-inch) 4K webOS VA LED TV Rs. 45,990 Rs. 28,240 Buy Here
TCL 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 27,240 Buy Here
Samsung 108 cm (43-inch) Vision AI 4K QLED TV Rs. 50,600 Rs. 26,902 Buy Here
VW 140 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 64,999 Rs. 25,249 Buy Here
Lumio Vision 7 109 cm (43-inch) 4K QLED TV Rs. 40,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
HP OmniPad 12 Launched in India With Snapdragon Chipset, Detachable Keyboard

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 30,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP OmniPad 12 Debuts in India With Detachable Keyboard at This Price
  2. Sony Is Reportedly Asking PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of GTA 6 Launch
  3. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Stable Update Rolls Out Globally to These Devices
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on 2-in-1 Laptops
  5. WhatsApp Plus Said to be Available to Some iOS Users With These Benefits
  6. HP Refreshes Its OmniBook Lineup With Intel, Snapdragon Chips: See Prices
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Said to Be a 3nm Chip Powering These Phones
  8. Here's When the HMD Vibe 2 5G Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Third Trailer Rumours Gather Steam After Sony Asks PS4 Users to Upgrade to PS5 Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Launches Certified Re-Newed Programme in India; Offers Refurbished Galaxy S25, Galaxy A56 Models
  3. Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S-Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge
  4. WhatsApp Plus Rolls Out to iOS Users With Premium Stickers, Themes and More
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 8600 Leak Suggests It Will Be a 3nm Chip, Could Arrive on Phones With 10,000mAh Batteries
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Update Globally, Including India
  7. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer
  8. Anthropic Reveals Text Portraying AI as Evil Triggered Claude’s Attempt at Blackmail
  9. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
  10. HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »