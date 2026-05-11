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iQOO 15T Tipped to Launch With Custom Dimensity 9500 Chip; China Telecom Listing Reveals Key Specifications

A tipster has leaked gaming performance statistics for the upcoming iQOO 15T, which is expected to launch in China soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 10:56 IST
iQOO 15T Tipped to Launch With Custom Dimensity 9500 Chip; China Telecom Listing Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15T may launch in China on May 20

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Highlights
  • iQOO may pair the chip with its Q3 gaming processor
  • It is tipped to offer a 6.82-inch 144Hz OLED display
  • The iQOO 15T reportedly packs an 8,000mAh battery
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iQOO is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15T, later this month in China, alongside the iQOO Pad 6 Pro and iQOO TWS 5i. Ahead of the official announcement, a new leak has revealed the chipset and most of the device's hardware specifications. The phone is tipped to use MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 processor, and a China Telecom listing has provided details about its display, cameras, battery, and memory variants. A separate leak from a tipster also suggests the handset will focus heavily on gaming performance.

iQOO 15T Gaming Test Suggests Stable Performance

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims on Weibo that the iQOO 15T will debut with a custom "Monster" edition of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The phone is also said to include iQOO's self-developed Q3 gaming chip, which is expected to enhance graphics performance and improve frame stability during demanding games.

Early gaming test results shared by the tipster shows that the iQOO 15T ran Genshin Impact for 30 minutes at 60fps with extreme graphics settings in a room with a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. During the test, the phone reportedly delivered an average frame rate of 60.2fps. The 1 percent low frame rate was 57.8fps, the minimum frame rate was 58fps, and the average power consumption was recorded at 4.99W.

iQOO 15T China Telecom Listing Reveals Hardware Details

Separately, the iQOO 15T has reportedly appeared in China Telecom's product database. The listing identifies the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with the model number MT6993. The smartphone is also tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It is unlikely to support wireless charging.

The iQOO 15T may feature a 6.82-inch OLED display. Previous reports suggest the screen will offer a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is listed with dimensions of 163.37 x 76.71 x 8.25mm and a weight of 216g.

In the camera department, the iQOO 15T is said to be listed with a dual-camera system that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset will likely include a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Images in the listing reportedly show a flat display and a square-shaped camera island positioned in the upper left corner of the back panel.

The listing states that the iQOO 15T will ship with Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. It is expected to launch in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The handset could come in Qingyun, Track Edition, and Legendary Edition colour options (translated from Chinese).

China Telecom's listing reportedly points to a May 20 launch date for the iQOO 15T in China. The same event is also expected to debut the iQOO Pad 6 Pro tablet and iQOO TWS 5i earbuds.

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Further reading: iQOO 15T, iQOO 15T Features, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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