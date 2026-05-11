HMD Vibe 2 5G will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker has announced. Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also revealed the key specifications, features, design, and colour options. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country in three colourways. It will carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera module, which resembles the camera plateau of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G is also confirmed to arrive in the country with a larger battery than its predecessor, which is backed by a 5,000mAh cell.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21

The dedicated microsite for the HMD Vibe 2 5G has been updated to confirm that the new Vibe series smartphone will be launched in India on May 21. The phone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart, in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colour options.

On top of this, the upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G is now confirmed to feature a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI camera, paired with an unspecified secondary shooter. It will also pack a 6,000mAh battery and feature support for 18W wired charging.

In terms of design, the HMD Vibe 2 5G is shown to sport a rectangular rear camera module, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash, which resembles the design of Apple's flagship handset. It will also boast a dual-tone flat panel, with the centred-HMD branding placed at the bottom. On the right side, the handset is shown to feature a power button and volume controls. Meanwhile, the left side will get a SIM tray slot.

The HMD Vibe 2 5G is also confirmed to feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a secondary microphone cutout, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom. The pricing, chipset, and other key details remain under wraps, which could be revealed in the coming days.

This comes shortly after the company began teasing the debut of the upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G. It was recently teased to sport a flat screen, featuring a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

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