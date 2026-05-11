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HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications

HMD Vibe 2 5G will go on sale in India in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 13:48 IST
HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ HMD

HMD Vibe 2 5G will feature a 3.5mm audio jack

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Highlights
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
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HMD Vibe 2 5G will be launched in India next week, the smartphone maker has announced. Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also revealed the key specifications, features, design, and colour options. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country in three colourways. It will carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera module, which resembles the camera plateau of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G is also confirmed to arrive in the country with a larger battery than its predecessor, which is backed by a 5,000mAh cell.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Set to Launch in India on May 21

The dedicated microsite for the HMD Vibe 2 5G has been updated to confirm that the new Vibe series smartphone will be launched in India on May 21. The phone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart, in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink colour options.

On top of this, the upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G is now confirmed to feature a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI camera, paired with an unspecified secondary shooter. It will also pack a 6,000mAh battery and feature support for 18W wired charging.

In terms of design, the HMD Vibe 2 5G is shown to sport a rectangular rear camera module, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash, which resembles the design of Apple's flagship handset. It will also boast a dual-tone flat panel, with the centred-HMD branding placed at the bottom. On the right side, the handset is shown to feature a power button and volume controls. Meanwhile, the left side will get a SIM tray slot.

The HMD Vibe 2 5G is also confirmed to feature a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a secondary microphone cutout, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom. The pricing, chipset, and other key details remain under wraps, which could be revealed in the coming days.

This comes shortly after the company began teasing the debut of the upcoming HMD Vibe 2 5G. It was recently teased to sport a flat screen, featuring a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: HMD Vibe 2 5G, HMD, HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch, HMD Vibe 2 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
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